The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Week 10 NFL slate begins tonight with the New York Giants hosting the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, and despite the Giants being on their third different starting quarterback this season, they have the lead in the NFC East. The Giants and Commanders tied their first meeting this season, and Jayden Daniels has never lost to the Giants. The SportsLine Projection Model expects that to continue, backing the Commanders to win as underdogs as part of Thursday Night Football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. According to the latest Commanders vs. Giants odds, Washington is priced at +115 (risk $100 to win $115) on the money line. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine team of experts has also weighed in on the Giants vs. Commanders matchup from East Rutherford, New Jersey, including NFL expert R.J. White taking Washington running back Rachaad White Over 55.5 total rushing + receiving yards as a Thursday Night Football prop betting pick. Expert Megan Shoup has also locked in a player prop on Malik Nabers for Commanders vs. Giants best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Commanders vs. Giants best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Commanders to win (+115)

Rachaad White, Commanders, Over 55.5 total rushing + receiving yards

Malik Nabers, Giants, Over 69.5 receiving yards

Combining the three picks into a Thursday Night Football same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +450 (risk $100 to profit $450, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Commanders to win (+115)

The Giants are 5-2-1 this season, but the majority of their wins haven't come easy. All five of their wins have come against teams with losing records, with four of those coming in one-score games. The Commanders qualify as that at 2-5-1 this season, but the Giants and Commanders tied in Washington in their first meeting. This time, Jayden Daniels should be healthier, as their first meeting was his first game back after missing two weeks with an elbow injury. Washington's last four weeks are a tie against the Giants, a win over the Eagles, and one-score losses to strong 49ers and Rams teams. Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy will play, but he missed part of last week with a hip pointer, leading the model to project Washington to win in 53% of simulations, despite being the underdogs. Back the Commanders by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Rachaad White, Commanders, Over 55.5 total rushing + receiving yards

"Jayden Daniels embarrassed the Giants defense with his legs in the first meeting between these teams, and I expect taking that away will be the top priority," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "That should open things up for White, who has been the best back in Washington this season. He was held under 30 rushing yards on seven carries in tough matchups against the 49ers and Rams but contributed as a receiver in both games, and he's topped 57 yards from scrimmage in three straight as a result. He struggled against the Giants in the first meeting, but they gave up 82 yards on 11 carries to Jacory Croskey-Merritt. I expect at least one big play from White, whether rushing or receiving, and like this up to 59.5." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Malik Nabers, Giants, Over 67.5 receiving yards

"After four games in a row with 100 or more receiving yards, Malik Nabers had just 43 receiving yards against the Eagles on Sunday," SportsLine expert Megan Shoup said. "Now he faces a Commanders defense that he had 121 receiving yards against five weeks ago, and a defense that we like to target in the receiving game. Since Week 6, when J.J. McCarthy entered the game, Nabers has a 34% target share and 37% air yards share. I think Nabers will bounce back on Thursday and will be closer to 100 receiving yards than this line." Back Malik Nabers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Giants vs. Commanders picks for Thursday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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