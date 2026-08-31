The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Monday features a 12-game MLB slate, including an NL Central battle with the Brewers vs. Cubs. This week also marks the opening week for the majority of college football teams, giving multiple avenues to take advantage of one of the largest sportsbook promos. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is backing Over 51.5 total points in USC vs. Fresno State as part of his college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. For Monday MLB, the model sees value in the Cubs defeating the Brewers, while SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman has locked in a pick on Orioles vs. Rockies as part of his Monday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Cubs (-115) to defeat Brewers

Orioles vs. Rockies: Orioles Team total Over 5.5 runs (-130)

Fresno State vs. USC: Over 51.5 total points (-108) (Friday, 9 p.m. ET)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay betting at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +548 (risk $100 to profit $548, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Cubs (-114) to defeat Brewers

The Cubs are starting Clay Holmes, who has a 1.96 ERA in four Chicago starts since being traded from the Mets and coming off a near three-month injury with a broken leg. Holmes was dominant before the injury as well, posting a 2.26 ERA for the entire season. The Cubs have won their last two games against the Brewers this season, including Chicago besting Milwaukee, 8-2, in June in Kyle Harrison's last start against the Cubs. Harrison, Monday's starter, has a 2.79 ERA this season but has a 4.66 ERA on the road. The Cubs host Monday at Wrigley Field, and the model projects the Cubs to win in 54% of simulations. Back the Cubs by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Orioles Team total: Over 5.5 runs (-130)

"Tanner Gordon is an extreme fly-ball pitcher (8th percentile in ground-ball rate) and allows a high rate of barrels (15th percentile)," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "At Coors Field, where he holds a 7.89 ERA, high-contact fly-ball pitchers suffer the largest run penalties in MLB. With low velocity (92.7 mph) and limited swing-and-miss ability, the Orioles should score early and often. Gordon has completed six or more innings in only two starts all season, so Baltimore should face Colorado's bullpen for at least four innings. Colorado's relievers were stretched in a 10-inning game in Atlanta yesterday, depleting their high-leverage arms for Monday's homestand opener. Colorado's bullpen ranks 29th in second-half SIERA (4.78), and the staff holds an ERA of 4.77. My model has Baltimore scoring 6.4 runs in nine innings." Back the Orioles by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Fresno State vs. USC: Over 51.5 total points (-110) (Friday, 9 p.m. ET)

"I'm playing the early-season Trojans Over trend once again," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Including the Week 0 42-26 win over San Jose State, Lincoln Riley has coached eight games at home against non-conference opponents in August/September. In those games, the average score has been USC 57, Opponents 17. USC has never scored less than 42 points in any of those contests. I was less than impressed with the Trojans' defense on Saturday, while their offense was crisp and in midseason form, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava. Expect points galore once again in the L.A. Coliseum on Friday night. USC 44, Fresno State 21." Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB, college football picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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