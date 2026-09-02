The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. On Wednesday, this top sportsbook promo can be used on one of the most exciting players in baseball, Jacob Misiorowski, nicknamed "The Miz." The 24-year-old Brewer is the favorite to win the NL Cy Young, but that doesn't mean the SportsLine Projection Model believes his team will win every time he's on the mound. The model projects strong value in backing the Cubs to defeat Misiorowski and the Brewers as part of its Wednesday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Also for MLB betting, SportsLine expert Adam Thompson has locked in MLB picks for Marlins vs. Royals on Wednesday. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Cubs (+135) to defeat Brewers

Marlins vs. Royals: Marlins Under 4.5 team total (-130)

Fresno State vs. USC: Over 51.5 total points (-105) (Friday, 9 p.m. ET)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +711 (risk $100 to profit $711, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Cubs (+137) to defeat Brewers

If any pitcher in baseball is must-watch right now, it's Jacob Misiorowski. The Miz throws over 100 mph with ease, which has led to him leading the sport in categories such as ERA (1.73) and WHIP (0.75) and strikeouts (222). He's the overwhelming favorite to win the NL Cy Young. But if there's an offense capable of hitting him at the moment, it may be Chicago's. The Cubs scored 17 runs on Monday against the Brewers, the second time in three games they scored 17 runs. Chicago has the No. 1 offense in baseball at 5.38 runs per game. So what happens when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force? The model says to take the underdog, projecting the Cubs to win in 54% of simulations despite having plus-money odds. Back the Cubs by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Marlins vs. Royals: Marlins Under 4.5 team total (-130)

"Over the last two weeks, the Marlins' OPS vs. left-handed pitching is .574. That's the worst mark in the league," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "So who do the Marlins face here? How about Royals LHP Noah Cameron, who over his last seven starts is 4-0 with a ridiculous 1.29 ERA. He's allowed 21 hits over his last 48.2 innings. A rested KC bullpen has a 3.50 ERA over the past 14 days. Miami has scored 5+ runs just once in its last seven games." Back this prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Fresno State vs. USC: Over 51.5 total points (-110) (Friday, 9 p.m. ET)

"I'm playing the early-season Trojans Over trend once again," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Including the Week 0 42-26 win over San Jose State, Lincoln Riley has coached eight games at home against non-conference opponents in August/September. In those games, the average score has been USC 57, Opponents 17. USC has never scored less than 42 points in any of those contests. I was less than impressed with the Trojans' defense on Saturday, while their offense was crisp and in midseason form, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava. Expect points galore once again in the L.A. Coliseum on Friday night. USC 44, Fresno State 21." Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB, college football picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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