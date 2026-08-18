Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Cubs-White Sox, Yankees-Orioles, MLB Tuesday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. On Tuesday, the Crosstown Classic, featuring Cubs vs. White Sox, and the SportsLine Projection Model expects a close contest with Windy City bragging rights at stake. The model is backing the White Sox to cover as 1.5-run underdogs on the run line as part of Tuesday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

The model is also backing the Marlins to cover as 1.5-run underdogs on the run line. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has locked in an MLB player prop pick on Yankees vs. Orioles for Tuesday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

White Sox (+1.5) vs. Cubs (-155)

Marlins (+1.5) vs. Phillies (-105)

Pete Alonso, Orioles, Over 1.5 total bases (+125)

Combining the three picks into Tuesday parlay betting at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +622 (risk $100 to profit $622, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 22 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-31 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit if you had entered its picks at the best sportsbooks. Anyone following its MLB betting picks with sportsbook promos on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

White Sox (+1.5) vs. Cubs (-155)

The White Sox took two of three games on their home field in the first half of the Crosstown Classic, and although the White Sox lost 7-5 Monday, the score was tied 5-5 after nine innings. The White Sox have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season, and that success largely comes from their bats. They rank tied for sixth in baseball in scoring at 4.83 runs per game, and the Cubs are sending a pitcher coming off surrendering six runs in less than five innings in his last start, Kevin Gausman. The 35-year-old has a 4.53 ERA this season. The White Sox had covered a +1.5 spread in eight straight games before Monday, and they won six of those games straight up. The model projects the White Sox to cover in 68% of simulations, compared to the implied odds of 61%. Back the South Siders by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Marlins (+1.5) vs. Phillies (-105)

The Marlins have covered a +1.5 spread in nine of their last 10 games, including in a 6-5 loss to the Phillies on Monday. Miami is also 6-3 overall in its last nine games, and covered this spread in four straight contests. The Phillies are starting Zack Wheeler, who has a 2.89 ERA this season but has allowed nine runs (eight earned) over his last two starts, which were both Philadelphia losses. The Phillies are 1-4 in Wheeler's last five starts, and the model projects the Marlins to cover as 1.5-run underdogs on the run line in 65% of simulations. Back the Marlins by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Pete Alonso, Orioles, Over 1.5 total bases (+125)

"Pete Alonso is on a ridiculous tear, and let's take advantage on Tuesday against the Yankees and Carlos Rodon," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Alonso is riding a nine-game hitting streak and is 18-for-34 (.529) during that time. The Orioles first baseman has gone Over this prop in eight of those nine games, including five home runs and seven total extra-base hits. Against Carlos Rodon, who returns off the injured list, Alonso is 2-for-10 with a home run in his career. I'll ride the hot streak until it ends, especially at plus money." Back Alonso by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

