Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Diamondbacks-Dodgers, Mets-Mariners on Monday

Baseball takes center stage on Monday with both the NBA and NHL off ahead of their finals starting later in the week, making tonight an ideal chance for MLB fans and baseball bettors to capitalize on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The SportsLine Projection Model and the SportsLine team of experts have found values and top picks for Monday's nine-game MLB slate. Fans of offense will like what the model is projecting, with it seeing value in taking the Over in both the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks and Mets vs. Mariners in Monday's best bets at BetMGM. Also, one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in a pick on Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins for Monday MLB best bets at BetMGM. The Nationals are -150 money line favorites, and the over/under for total runs scored is 8. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 10 of the MLB season on a sizzling 14-4 run (78%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at BetMGM

Mets vs. Mariners: Over 7 total runs (+105)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Over 9 total runs (-105)

Nationals (-150) vs. Marlins

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +567 (risk $100 to win $567, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Mets vs. Mariners: Over 7 total runs (+105)

Neither the Mets nor the Mariners is having the type of season they hoped for, but both are currently playing some of their best baseball entering this series. The Mets are coming off scoring 25 runs in their three-game sweep over the Marlins, while the Mariners have won six straight while averaging 6.2 runs per game during those contests. Both teams have big-name offensive players, such as Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez, and Soto hit a grand slam for the Mets in a 10-1 game on Sunday. The Mets are going with Austin Warren as an opener before throwing Sean Manaea (5.56 ERA). Given how both offenses are playing lately, the model projects the Over to hit in 66.2% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Over 9 total runs (-105)

Shohei Ohtani, winner of three straight MVP awards, has homered in two of his last three games and is heating up at the wrong time for Arizona. He has nine home runs in 36 career games against the Diamondbacks, and he's 3-for-10 with two extra-base hits against Arizona probable starter Eduardo Rodriguez over the last three seasons. Ohtani has helped lift the Dodgers' offense as of late, with Los Angeles averaging seven runs per game over its last eight contests to move up to second in the sport in scoring at 5.32 runs per game. Arizona has capable offensive threats as well in Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte to compete against the Dodgers' loaded offense with the likes of Mookie Betts, Kyle Tucker and Freddie Freeman. The model projects the Over to hit in 59.5% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Nationals (-150) vs. Marlins

"There's some juice, but this line should be a lot juicier," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. "The Marlins are a pitiful 8-19 on the road this season, and starter Sandy Alcantara has been lit up in his last two starts (and three of his last five). Nationals starter Cade Cavalli is underrated, as are the feisty Nats." Back the Nationals by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Monday?

You've seen some of the model's Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.