The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on location. Saturday marks one of the most exciting days on the baseball calendar with Rivalry Weekend around the MLB, creating intriguing high-intensity matchups such as Yankees vs. Mets, Dodgers vs. Angels and Cubs vs. White Sox. The SportsLine Projection Model has one of these matchups featured in its Saturday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook, backing Over 8.5 total runs for Dodgers vs. Angels.

The model has also locked in an NHL pick from tonight's Game 6 matchup of the Sabres vs. Canadiens, backing the Sabres to win on the road to force a Game 7 as part of Saturday NHL best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine MMA expert Daniel Vithlani has also locked in a pick for Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa on Paramount+ in the main event of Saturday night's UFC Fight Night. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 8 on a 7-1 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM

Dodgers vs. Angels: Over 8.5 total runs (-110)

Sabres (+140) vs. Canadiens

Arnold Allen (-125) to defeat Melquizael Costa

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +724 (risk $100 to win $724, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Dodgers vs. Angels: Over 8.5 total runs (-110)

Both the Angels and Dodgers are scheduled to start two pitchers having strong starts to the 2026 season, with the Angels throwing Jose Soriano (1.66 ERA) and the Dodgers starting Justin Wrobleski (2.42 ERA). However, Soriano had a 4.26 ERA last season, and Wrobleski, 25, has only 14 career starts. The Dodgers are seventh in baseball in scoring (4.93 runs per game) and have many of the weapons still that made them a top-three scoring offense in each of the previous four seasons, including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith, plus the addition of top free agent Kyle Tucker. The model projects the Over to hit in 61.3% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Sabres (+140) vs. Canadiens

The Sabres have been road warriors this postseason, going 4-1 away from Buffalo during this playoff run, and that follows the trend of their regular season as well. The Sabres' 24 road wins this regular season were tied for the most in hockey, only surpassed by the dominant Colorado Avalanche. Buffalo is 6-1 on the road over its last seven games, dating back to the regular season, and the Sabres defeated the Canadiens, 3-2, in Montreal on Tuesday in their last road game. The Sabres split their two road games in Montreal during the regular season. At +140 odds, the model sees solid value in the Sabres as it projects Buffalo to win in 51% of simulations in a must-win game to force a Game 7. Back the Sabres by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Arnold Allen (-125) to defeat Melquizael Costa

"Costa's boxing has also continually improved, but he'll face his toughest test to date in this matchup," SportsLine MMA expert Daniel Vithlani. "Allen is a veteran southpaw kickboxer who is 11-3 in the UFC. His losses came against elite opponents in Max Holloway, Movsar Evloev and Jean Silva. Those three losses came in Allen's last four fights, so bettors might be down on him. However, I think the lefty-lefty matchup could give Costa some problems. Costa's last loss was to an aggressive southpaw striker in Steve Garcia, who applied heavy pressure and knocked Costa out in the second round. Allen has never been submitted in his pro career. If he can fend off the grappling threats and force Costa to box with him, I think he can make Costa uncomfortable. I like Allen's high-level experience and striking game to win out." Back Allen by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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