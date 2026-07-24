Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Dodgers vs. Mets, MLB betting on Friday

Friday features a jam-packed MLB slate, which means plenty of ways to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. The Los Angeles Dodgers return to New York, this time to face the struggling New York Mets, and the SportsLine Projection Model likes Over 9 runs as part of its Friday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Multiple SportsLine experts have locked in picks from the Friday MLB schedule, including backing pitching props on Yankees vs. Phillies and Giants vs. Angels. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Dodgers vs. Mets: Over 9 total runs (+100)

Jesus Luzardo, Phillies, Over 7.5 strikeouts (-105)

Logan Webb, Giants, Over 19.5 total outs (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +645 (risk $100 to win $645, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Dodgers vs. Mets: Over 9 total runs (+100)

Both teams are filled with offensive star power, with the Dodgers' lineup showcasing a deep talent pool, including Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, while the Mets have the duo of Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor. The Dodgers averaged six runs per game in their series against the Phillies, and they are third in baseball in scoring at 5.19 runs per game. The Dodgers aren't starting their best on the mound, with Roki Sasaki (4.98 ERA) starting. The Mets are starting Sean Manaea, who allowed four runs over 4 2/3 innings against the Phillies on Saturday and has a 4.74 ERA on the season. The model projects the Over to hit in 60.4% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Jesus Luzardo, Phillies, Over 7.5 strikeouts (-105)

"The Bronx Bombers are likely to use a righty-heavy order against him, but I'm not sure it matters, being they still have to kind of force-feed at least a few lefties in there," SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca said. "Regardless, Luzardo has been good against both sides of the plate and is running a 15% swinging strike rate and 114 Stuff+ metric over the last month. The Yankees, on the other hand, own the league's highest strikeout rate and third-lowest OPS against southpaw pitchers in that same time. They're struggling and when Luzardo is on, his stuff is elite for strikeouts, and he projects for at least six innings here." Back Luzardo by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Logan Webb, Giants, Over 19.5 total outs (-110)

"In his last seven home starts for the Giants (excluding Opening Day against the Yankees), Logan Webb has thrown at least seven innings in six of them," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "And it's not as if he even needs to pitch well for manager Tony Vitello to leave him in the game. Against Toronto on July 8th, Webb gave up five runs in the first inning and still managed to throw an additional six frames. Current Angels hitters are batting a collective 8-for-33 against Webb (.242 average), so I believe San Francisco's ace will once again find a way to pitch deep into the game against them on Friday night." Back Webb by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

