Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Dodgers vs. Mets, MLB betting on Saturday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets will throw two of their best arms on Saturday, but the SportsLine Projection Model finds the best value in backing Over 8 runs as part of its Saturday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

The model is also backing the Yankees to defeat the Phillies and sees strong value in Over 8.5 total runs scored in Rockies vs. Brewers. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Dodgers vs. Mets: Over 8 total runs (-110)

Yankees (-118) to defeat Phillies

Rockies vs. Brewers: Over 8.5 total runs (-115)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +559 (risk $100 to win $559, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Dodgers vs. Mets: Over 8 total runs (-110)

This contest features a strong pitching matchup in Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs Nolan McLean, but with that driving the over/under down to eight runs, the model is siding with the Over. Both pitchers have to deal with some strong hitters in the opposing lineup, especially the Mets' McLean against a Dodgers lineup that includes Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Kyle Tucker, who hit a home run on Friday. McLean has struggled at home this season, pitching to a 4.47 ERA at Citi Field. The model projects the Over to hit in 59.1% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Yankees (-118) to defeat Phillies

The Yankees scored only one run on Friday, but that was all they needed in a 1-0 victory over the Phillies. Cam Schlittler was excellent in 7 1/3 shutout innings, and the bullpen showed its dominance as well with the final five outs. The New York bullpen should be rested after Schlitter's performance heading into Ryan Weathers' start. Weathers has allowed only three runs (two earned) in 11 1/3 innings over his last two road starts heading into Philadelphia. The Phillies have scored one run or fewer in four of seven games out of the All-Star break, leading the model to project the Yankees to win in 56% of simulations. Back the Yankees by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Rockies vs. Brewers: Over 8.5 total runs (-115

The Rockies are starting Ryan Feltner, who has a 5.48 ERA this season and is coming off allowing eight runs over 2 1/3 innings against the Reds on Sunday. The Brewers are starting Robert Gasser, who has a 4.91 ERA and, two starts ago, allowed seven runs in three innings to the Pirates. Both teams rank in the top 10 in baseball in scoring, with the Brewers fifth at 5.01 runs per game and the Rockies ninth at 4.76 runs per game. This is far from an appealing pitching matchup, leading the model to project the Over to hit in 70.5% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

