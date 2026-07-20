Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Dodgers vs. Phillies, MLB betting on Monday

With the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses on the action. The offer depends on location. Monday's MLB schedule includes a National League showdown with the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is picking the Phillies to win as part of Monday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has also weighed in, backing the Diamondbacks to win and cover as 1.5-run favorites. The SportsLine Projection Model has found value in the Rays vs. Blue Jays, backing Over 7.5 runs scored as part of its Monday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

Monday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Phillies to defeat Dodgers (-140)

Rays vs. Blue Jays: Over 7.5 total runs scored (-105)

Diamondbacks (-1.5) vs. Athletics (+125)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +653 (risk $100 to win $653, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the 2026 MLB All-Star break on a sizzling 33-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Phillies to defeat Dodgers (-140)

"L.A. is in a horrible double-whammy spot Monday off a doubleheader and the Sunday night game with travel," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "And it's Phils ace Cristopher Sanchez, who is 7-1 with a 0.86 ERA at home." Back the Phillies by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Rays vs. Blue Jays: Over 7.5 total runs scored (-105)

Both the Rays and Blue Jays are starting pitchers coming off All-Star Game appearances; however, the model still views this total as too low. Toronto is starting All-Star Game starter Dylan Cease, who is sixth in baseball with a 2.56 ERA, and Tampa Bay is starting Nick Martinez, who is eighth with a 2.65 ERA. However, Cease had a 4.55 ERA last season, while Martinez had a 4.45 ERA last year, so there's no guarantee the first-half success will carry into the second half. The model projects some regression from these starters, with the Over hitting in 61.1% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Diamondbacks (-1.5) vs. Athletics (+125)

"The Athletics have lost 11 of 12, getting outscored 97-42 in that span," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "A's lefty Jeffrey Springs has an ERA above 10.00 since the start of June. He has given up an MLB-high 26 homers — including 19 in his last 10 starts. The surging Diamondbacks, who erased a seven-run deficit to win 8-7 Sunday over the Cardinals, rank fourth in OPS against southpaws (.769). They also should tee off against an A's bullpen carrying a 5.51 ERA." Back the Diamondbacks by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

