Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Dodgers vs. Phillies, MLB betting on Tuesday

Baseball betting remains at the forefront on Tuesday with another jam-packed MLB slate filled with chances to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses on the action. The offer depends on location. One of the best games on the slate features the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the SportsLine Projection Model is jumping on the high-powered Dodgers in a rare underdog spot, seeing value in Los Angeles to win at +110 odds as part of Tuesday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

The model is also backing the Chicago Cubs to defeat the Detroit Tigers, while SportsLine expert Matt Severance has locked in a pick on Braves vs. Padres as part of Tuesday best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Dodgers (+110) to defeat Phillies

Cubs (-120) to defeat Tigers

Braves (-145) to defeat Padres

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +550 (risk $100 to win $550, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Dodgers (+110) to defeat Phillies

The Phillies are sending their ace, Zack Wheeler, to the mound, and Wheeler is having a truly ace season with a 10-1 record and 2.13 ERA. However, the Dodgers are starting a young arm having a standout season in Justin Wrobleski (10-2, 2.69 ERA) and despite losing Monday's series opener, Los Angeles is still the back-to-back World Series champs with a dangerous lineup that features Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Tucker and Mookie Betts. They have the best run differential in baseball at plus-152. The model projects nice value to back the Dodgers at plus-money odds, with Los Angeles winning in 57% of simulations. Back the Dodgers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Cubs (-120) to defeat Tigers

David Peterson had two very different starts to begin his Cubs career after being acquired from the Mets. He allowed 10 runs in his debut, but the 2025 All-Star held the Orioles to one run in five innings in his last start. It's been a tough season for Peterson (6.45 ERA), but his 2.90 ERA in 2024, followed by making the All-Star Game last year showcases his upside and potential. The Cubs are 16-7 over their last 23 games, and the Cubs have a nine-win advantage on the season and home-field advantage over the Tigers on Tuesday. The model projects their winning ways to continue with Chicago winning in 61% of simulations. Back the Cubs by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Braves (-145) to defeat Padres

"San Diego pitcher Walker Buehler was quite good in June but has been quite bad in July at 0-2 with a 16.36 ERA in three starts," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "And on the road this year, a 6.50 ERA. The Padres are just 2-10 in their past 12 away. A few Braves have pretty good splits off "Buehler? Buehler?" Atlanta is 3-1 out of the break. Reynaldo Lopez is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA at home." Back the Braves by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

