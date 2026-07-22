Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Dodgers vs. Phillies, MLB betting on Wednesday

Wednesday features a jam-packed MLB slate, creating top chances to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses on the action. The offer depends on location. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies will complete their three-game series in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value in playing the Dodgers to leave Philly on a high, backing Los Angeles to win at -120 odds as part of Wednesday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

The model is also backing Over 8 total runs scored in the Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins, while also taking Over 8 total runs for Cubs vs. Tigers as part of Wednesday best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Dodgers (-120) to defeat Phillies

Marlins vs. Astros: Over 8 total runs scored (-118)

Tigers vs. Cubs: Over 8 total runs scored (-102)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +570 (risk $100 to win $570, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Dodgers (-120) to defeat Phillies

The Dodgers are starting Eric Lauer, who has pitched significantly better since being acquired by the Dodgers from the Blue Jays. He has a 3.12 ERA in seven games (six starts) this season with the Dodgers, compared to a 6.69 ERA in Toronto to begin the year. He's allowed no more than three runs in any of his seven outings in LA, meanwhile, the Phillies are starting veteran Aaron Nola, who has struggled this season. Nola has a 5.68 ERA after posting a 6.01 ERA last season, and the Dodgers' high-powered offense won't make things easy on him. The model projects the Dodgers to win in 58% of simulations. Back the Dodgers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Marlins vs. Astros: Over 8 total runs scored (-118)

The Over is a combined 106-89-10 in Astros and Marlins games this season. The Marlins are starting Sandy Alcantara, a high-variance, hit-or-miss starting pitcher with a 3.89 ERA this season after posting a 5.36 ERA last year. Five of the last seven games he started totaled Over eight runs. Meanwhile, the Astros are starting Peter Lambert, who, despite having a 3.03 ERA this season, has a 5.39 career ERA over five seasons. The model projects the Over to hit in 56.7% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Tigers vs. Cubs: Over 8 total runs scored (-102)

The Tigers and Cubs have gone well Over this total in each of their first two games of the series, with the Tigers winning 8-6 on Monday followed by an 11-2 Cubs win on Tuesday. Chicago is averaging 8.3 runs per game over its last four games, going Over this total by themselves based on their recent averages. The Cubs have the No. 4 scoring offense in baseball at 5.14 runs per game. The Cubs are starting Colin Rea, who hasn't been stellar with a 4.74 ERA on the season. The model projects the Over to hit in 54.3% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

