Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Red Sox, MLB betting on Friday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. We've used SportsLine's team of experts to identify our MLB best bets on BetMGM today, which include picks from Reds vs. Pirates, Rays vs. White Sox and Dodgers vs. Red Sox. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Reds vs. Pirates: Hunter Greene Over 7.5 strikeouts (+105)

Rays vs. White Sox: Tampa Bay to win (-140)

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Ranger Suarez Under 16.5 outs (-160)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +471 (risk $100 to profit $471, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Reds vs. Pirates: Hunter Greene Over 7.5 strikeouts (+105)

"Hunter Greene was cruising in his last start when five hits and two walks in the 6th inning knocked him out. He had just three strikeouts against the Cardinals up to that point, but St Louis has been bottom-five in strikeouts against right handers for a while," SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca said. "Greene gets a bounce back spot at home, against a Pirates team leading MLB in strikeout rate vs. righties over the last few weeks around 30%. He's been better for strikeouts against lefties and he will likely see five or six of them, with two of the righties in this lineup possessing K rates above 30%. Coming off a lower pitch count in what might be his final start in Cincy, I'm taking the ladder at 8,9,10 Ks." Bet on Reds vs. Pirates by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Rays vs. White Sox: Tampa Bay to win (-140)

"The only thing giving me pause here is that the Rays used a bunch of bullpen yesterday and they are likely without closer Bryan Baker after he threw 50 pitches over the last two days," Magliocca said. "Besides that, everything else lines up here for the Rays to get a win tonight. The White Sox had to expend a bunch of their own bullpen over the last two days, and played a long game in Chicago yesterday before traveling to Tampa. The Rays stay home where they have an astonishing 40-16 record, while the White Sox are just 23-30 on the road. Nick Martinez has limited hard contact and production, more so against lefties, and Erick Fedde has allowed 14 home runs to righties in 45 innings." Back the Rays by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Ranger Suarez Under 16.5 outs (-160)

"This is a high line for Ranger Suarez. Despite acquitting himself well this season with a 3.02 ERA, the Red Sox lefty is under this line in 11/18 starts," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "What's most intriguing is that he's coming off a 64-pitch outing on the heels of a three-week injury absence - meaning he could be limited today. Even if not, he'll face the patient Dodgers who should make life difficult for the southpaw." Bet on Red Sox vs. Dodgers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

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