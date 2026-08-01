Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Red Sox, MLB betting on Saturday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. We've used SportsLine's team of experts and SportsLine's computer model to identify our MLB best bets on BetMGM Sportsbook today, which include picks from Braves vs. Nationals, Padres vs. Giants and Dodgers vs. Red Sox. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Braves vs. Nationals: Nationals +1.5 runs (-135)

Padres vs. Giants: Under 8.5 runs (-115)

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Dodgers to win (-170)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +416 (risk $100 to profit $416, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Braves vs. Nationals: Nationals +1.5 runs (-135)

Washington has lost the first two games of the series, but its loss on Thursday came by just one run. The Nationals have been in strong form over the past two weeks, going 7-4 in their 11 games prior to this series. They are facing Braves pitcher Reynaldo Lopez, who has allowed a combined nine earned runs in his last three starts. Nationals starter Miles Mikolas has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his last three outings. SportsLine's model has Washington covering the spread in 62% of simulations. Bet on Nationals vs. Braves by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Padres vs. Giants: Under 8.5 runs (-115)

These teams have gone Under this total in back-to-back games to open the series, as San Francisco recorded a 4-1 win on Thursday before San Diego cruised to a 7-0 win on Friday. Padres starting pitcher Walker Buehler is aiming for a third consecutive solid start, and he is 8-3 with a 3.25 ERA in 16 career outings against the Giants. San Francisco starter Tyler Mahle is coming off one of his best performances of the season, allowing just three hits across six shutout innings in a 3-0 win over Milwaukee. The model projects 8.2 runs, as the Under cashes in 57% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Dodgers to win (-170)

"I don't have many life "mantras," but the Dodgers not losing back-to-back home games might be one," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Great win by Boston on Friday night, no doubt. Little bit different going from facing L.A.'s Cole Irvin, who sells Skechers in the offseason and was Friday's primary pitcher (wish I had known that as it wasn't supposed to be him), and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who goes Saturday." Bet on Red Sox vs. Dodgers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

