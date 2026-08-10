Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Royals, Phillies-Cardinals, MLB Monday

Te latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. Monday features a 10-game MLB slate, including Tarik Skubal making his second start for the Dodgers, who lost in Skubal's first start with Los Angeles. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing another non-dominant Dodgers performance in a Skubal start, seeing strong value in the Kansas City Royals to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the run line as part of Monday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

The model is also backing the Athletics to knock off the Rays as underdogs. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has locked in a pick on Phillies vs. Cardinals as part of his Monday MLB picks at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

Monday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Royals (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (+115)

A's (+135) to defeat Rays

Cardinals (-110) to defeat Phillies

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +864 (risk $100 to profit $864, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Royals (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (+115)

There's no debating Tarik Skubal is the bigger name on the mound in this matchup, but he may not be the one currently throwing the best. The Royals are starting Noah Cameron, who has allowed just one run in 23 innings over his last three starts. Cameron had 24 strikeouts compared to six hits allowed over that span. Meanwhile, Skubal was good, not great, in his Dodgers debut, allowing two runs over six innings in a 5-1 loss to the Cubs. The Dodgers are 1-8 over their last nine games, and their one victory came in a 2-1 final. The model projects the Royals to cover in 59% of simulations, showcasing strong value at +115 odds. Back the Royals by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

A's (+135) to defeat Rays

The Rays are starting trade deadline acquisition Freddy Peralta, who carried his struggles from New York into his Tampa debut. Peralta allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings to the Rockies on Tuesday, driving his ERA up to 5.37 on the season. It was the second time in his last three starts Peralta allowed seven runs. Meanwhile, the A's are starting Jacob Lopez, who has a 1.76 ERA over his last three starts. Both teams enter off successful weekends, with the A's coming off back-to-back wins over the red-hot Red Sox and Tampa Bay winning six straight. However, at +135 odds, the model sees the better value in backing the A's, who win in 51% of simulations. Back the A's by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Cardinals (-110) to defeat Phillies

"It's almost impossible to back Andrew Painter when he pitches for the Phillies," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "In fact, Philadelphia has lost seven straight Painter outings and 12 of the last 13 times he's pitched for them. At 1-8 with a 6.48 ERA in 2026, back him at your own risk. On the other side, St. Louis starter Hunter Dobbins has been effective, with a 3.60 ERA in 40 innings. Expect the Cardinals offense to eat on Monday and the Phillies to drop their fourth game in their last six." Bet on the Cardinals by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

