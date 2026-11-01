The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Sunday features a 12-game NFL slate with divisional matchups like Eagles and Commanders on Sunday Night Football. The Commanders are favored by six points at home against the Eagles, who will be without wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring).Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

Brad Thomas has locked in his favorite player prop betting pick from Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football as part of Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Chig Okonkwo, Commanders, Over 31.5 total receiving yards

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +265 (risk $100 to profit $265, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Chig Okonkwo, Commanders, Over 31.5 total receiving yards

"Chig Okonkwo has become one of Jayden Daniels' favorite targets since the quarterback returned from his elbow injury," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "Over the last two games, Okonkwo has 11 catches on 13 targets for 129 yards. His slow start comes with context. He was held to 16 yards in the opener in Philadelphia, and the other stinker was when Daniels was out. The Eagles have struggled against tight ends. Tommy Tremble, Brenton Strange, and Tyler Higbee all cleared this number against them, and none of them were the top option on their respective offenses. With Terry McLaurin out for the year, Washington needs someone to move the chains, and Okonkwo has become that guy for the Commanders." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.