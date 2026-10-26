The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. The Week 7 NFL schedule concludes on Monday Night Football with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts being on injured reserve with blood clots, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Eagles to cover as 4.5-point underdogs as part of its Monday Night Football NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine expert David Bearman doesn't expect as much offense with Hurts out, taking Under 44.5 total points for Cowboys vs. Eagles, and Larry Harstein has locked in a player prop betting pick on Dak Prescott as part of Monday's NFL best bets at BetMGM. Prescott's Over/Under for total passing yards against Philadelphia is 264.5 at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Cowboys vs. Eagles best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Eagles +4.5

Under 44.5 total points

Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Over 264.5 passing yards

Combining the three picks into a Monday Night Football same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +650 (risk $100 to profit $650, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Eagles +4.5

Once again, Dallas is being hindered by poor defensive play. After ranking last in the NFL in scoring defense last year, allowing 30.1 points per game, the Cowboys' defense hasn't been much better this year, ranking 25th and allowing 26.5 ppg. Dallas is 2-4 this season, including 1-3 in its last four games, and the Cowboys are 1-3 against the spread as the favorite this season. Tanner McKee threw for 215 yards in his first start of the season last week and with another week of practice and game planning, he could have a better showing Monday. The Eagles are 6-1 over their last seven home games against the Cowboys, including winners of four straight. The model projects the Eagles to cover in 53% of simulations. Back the Eagles by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Under 44.5 total points

"The Dallas defense wasn't that bad in the loss to Green Bay on Sunday night, holding the Packers to 318 yards, over 100 of which were on the first drive of the game," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "It was actually the offense that struggled each of the last two games, with only 29 total points and an average of 335 total yards. They face an Eagles offense that is basically left for dead. Jalen Hurts is done. Saquon Barkley is questionable. Davonta Smith was back last week, but he's out this week. The Eagles are last in yards per play (4.4), 31st in pass yards per play and time of possession, 31st in offensive success rate, and lead the world in 3-and-outs." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Over 264.5 passing yards

"Dak Prescott has thrown for 271 or more yards in five of his last six matchups with the Eagles," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "On Monday, he'll face a Philly defense that's been strong against the run but weak versus the pass over the past three games. Philly's last three opponents averaged 296 passing yards. The Eagles won't have pass rusher Nolan Smith (concussion) or defensive back Michael Carter II (abdomen), while Jonathan Greenard and Jalyx Hunt are questionable with ankle injuries." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Cowboys vs. Eagles picks for Monday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, World Series, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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