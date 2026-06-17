Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for England-Croatia, Panama-Ghana, 2026 World Cup

The final batch of 2026 World Cup openers in group play take place on Wednesday, an ideal time to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Harry Kane and England will make their debut against Croatia at 4 p.m. ET in what they hope is the beginning of another deep run. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green likes England to open with a victory as part of Wednesday World Cup best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

SportsLine experts have also locked in picks for other World Cup 2026 action on Wednesday, including Panama vs. Ghana at 7 p.m. ET and Colombia vs. Uzbekistan at 10 p.m. ET as part of Wednesday World Cup best bets at BetMGM. SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas is picking Under 2.5 total goals in Colombia vs. Uzbekistan. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM

England (-145) to defeat Croatia

Panama (+0.5) vs. Ghana (-165)

Colombia vs. Uzbekistan: Under 2.5 total goals (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +418 (risk $100 to win $418, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

England (-145) to defeat Croatia

"England should make a winning start to their World Cup campaign when they face an ageing Croatia team," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "The Croats were runners-up at the 2018 World Cup, and they finished third in 2022, but they've regressed in recent years. Captain Luka Modrić is now 40, and several other key players have retired. They lost 3-1 to Brazil and 2-0 to Belgium in their last two games, which suggests that they could struggle to contain an England attack featuring the likes of Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka. Back England by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Panama (+0.5) vs. Ghana (-165)

"Brad Thomas and I saw the same news today that Ghana top midfielder Thomas Partey will not play in this one because he wasn't granted a visa to enter Canada due to some serious legal charges in London," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Seeing what those were, I'm a little surprised he was allowed to enter the USA. Partey, formerly of Arsenal and now Villareal in European football, has 57 caps for his national side and just played in the last warmup. Why is Ghana favored anyways ranked 73rd in the world -- easily the worst of Group L -- and Panama 34th?" Back Panama by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Colombia vs. Uzbekistan: Under 2.5 total goals (-110)

"Is this going to be the easiest under of the tournament? I don't know how I could possibly stay away from the under in Colombia versus Uzbekistan," SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas said. "Uzbekistan's defensive rating is vastly underrated, and their attack is nothing to write home about. They are also facing a really strong Colombia defensive unit. Colombia are versatile defensively, with players like Daniel Muñoz able to get involved in the build-up and attack, while still having the pace and awareness to transition back. Colombia also don't play a brand of football built around blowing teams out. Even if they win, I don't see it being by two or three goals. I have this ending 1-1 or 0-0, played slow from start to finish." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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