The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Tonight features NFL action from Lambeau Field when the Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. The SportsLine Projection Model and NFL experts have found NFL picks from Falcons vs. Packers. The model is backing the Packers to cover as 5.5-point favorites after their 20-17 road win over the Jets in overtime last week as part of its Falcons vs. Packers best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The Falcons will be without defensive end Samson Ebukam and offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa, both of whom are inactive. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine expert Micah Roberts is backing Under 43.5 points, and Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, has locked in his favorite player prop betting pick for Packers vs. Falcons best bets at BetMGM.Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Packers vs. Falcons best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Packers (-5.5)

Under 43.5 total points

Kyle Pitts Over 34.5 receiving yards

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +525 (risk $100 to profit $525, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Packers (-5.5)

The Packers have made the playoffs in three straight seasons and six of their last seven seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur. They haven't dominated early this fall, but the Packers are still 1-1 and return to Lambeau Field against one of the worst statistical offenses in the NFL over the first two weeks. The Falcons are last in scoring offense, averaging eight points per game, and although they should be better with Michael Penix Jr. making his first start of the season at quarterback, there may be some rust after tearing his ACL in Week 11 last year. The model projects the Packers to cover in 59% of simulations. Back the Packers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Under 43.5 total points

"Michael Penix will be in at quarterback for the Falcons, who have been averaging eight points a game with QBs Cooper Rush and Jack Strand playing," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "They've averaged only 262 yards per game, with many experts calling them the worst team in football. The only offensive highlight for the Falcons is their running game averaging 138 yards per game. Defensively, the Packers are No. 2 in the league, allowing 2.9 yards per rush. I think Penix will be better than what they've been offering, and I think the defense of the Falcons will slow the Packers down. They are No. 1 in the NFL, allowing only 63 yards rushing per game. They've stayed Under in both their games so far. Under is the play." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Kyle Pitts Over 34.5 receiving yards

"Kyle Pitts has been completely wiped off the scoreboard for the first two weeks of the season, but that can largely be attributed to Cooper Rush, who has been a complete disaster at QB, ranking dead last in EPA at QB through two weeks," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "Michael Penix has been announced as the starter and even at his absolute worst, was significantly more effective than Rush. The Falcons have a condensed target distribution and we're getting a sizable discount here on Pitts receiving line." Back Pitts by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Falcons vs. Packers picks for Thursday Night Football?

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