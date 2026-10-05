The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. An NFC South battle is on display tonight with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. SportsLine expert R.J. White is backing the Saints to protect home field and cover as 1.5-point favorites as part of his Falcons vs. Saints best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Saints wide receiver Chris Olave Over 84.5 receiving yards, and expert Prop Bet Guy Doug has locked in his top NFL player prop betting pick for Monday Night Football NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Falcons vs. Saints best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Saints (-1.5)

Chris Olave, Saints, Over 84.5 receiving yards

Alvin Kamara, Saints, Under 59.5 total rushing + receiving yards

Combining the three picks into a Monday Night Football same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +550 (risk $100 to profit $550, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Saints (-1.5)

"The Falcons' offense got back on track with Michael Penix last week, and with several Saints defenders injured, I can see why this line is coming down," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "I still want to be on the Saints, a team that has been competitive in three straight games against teams that are a combined 7-2. Tyler Shough has largely been up to the challenge in those shootouts, while the Falcons' defense has gotten to play two flawed offenses in the Steelers and Packers, plus a Panthers offense that dominated from the jump. In this Katrina anniversary game, the crowd should be electric backing the home team, and in a projected close contest, that could be the edge." Back the Saints by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Chris Olave, Saints, Over 84.5 receiving yards



Chris Olave has gone Over this total in all three games this season. He's averaging 125 receiving yards per game and is coming off posting nine receptions for 107 yards against the Raiders last week. He is averaging nine receptions and 12 targets per game as the clear go-to option in New Orleans' offense. The model projects Olave for 92 yards on Monday. Back this Chris Olave player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Alvin Kamara, Saints, Under 59.5 total rushing + receiving yards

"Alvin Kamara will presumably take on a larger role in the absence of Travis Etienne, but I still see this as a very high line for the 31-year-old," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "As a runner, Kamara is managing only 2.8 yards per carry, with a long of 11 yards. The Falcons defense not only allows a league-best 2.75 yards per carry, but also a 1.9% explosive run rate (thanks to the newly extended Gervon Dexter Jr.). And the Falcons' defense limits running backs in the passing game with their single-high, cover 3 scheme. Kamara will split work with Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson. Tyler Shough is not nearly as reliant on checkdowns as Saints QBs of the past." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Falcons vs. Saints picks for Monday Night Football?

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