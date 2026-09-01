The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Tuesday features a full 15-game MLB slate, including the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs continuing their series between two of the top teams in the National League. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value in the Cubs taking the win, as they did Monday, as part of its Tuesday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

With the first full week of college football beginning this week, SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has locked in a pick for Friday night. Cohen is taking Over 51.5 total points in USC vs. Fresno State as part of his college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Cohen has also locked in MLB player props on Phillies vs. Diamondbacks as a chance to take advantage of one of the largest sportsbook promos on Tuesday. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Cubs (-130) to defeat Brewers

Jesus Luzardo, Phillies, Over 6.5 total strikeouts (+125)

Fresno State vs. USC: Over 51.5 total points (-112) (Friday, 9 p.m. ET)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +653 (risk $100 to profit $653, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Cubs (-125) to defeat Brewers

Saying the Cubs simply defeated the Brewers in their series opener on Monday certainly doesn't do it justice, as Chicago demolished Milwaukee, 17-3. Alex Bregman hit three home runs for the Cubs, who totaled nine homers as a team. Seven different players went deep, and the Cubs finished with 20 hits. The Cubs have won their last three games against the Brewers. Chicago is starting Matthew Boyd, who allowed one run over six innings against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. The model projects the Cubs to win in 62% of simulations. Back the Cubs by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Jesus Luzardo, Phillies, Over 6.5 total strikeouts (+125)

"I like the value we're getting on Jesus Luzardo's strikeouts on Tuesday night," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Dating back to June 10th, Luzardo has seven or more strikeouts in 12 of 14 starts for Philadelphia. He's 8-0 on the road this season with a 1.79 ERA and 110 punchouts in 85.1 innings. Not to mention that Arizona hitters are a combined 15 of 67 lifetime (.224 average) against the tough left-hander. Expect another high strikeout game from the Phillies' third starter on Tuesday night." Back the Phillies by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Fresno State vs. USC: Over 51.5 total points (-110) (Friday, 9 p.m. ET)

"I'm playing the early-season Trojans Over trend once again," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Including the Week 0 42-26 win over San Jose State, Lincoln Riley has coached eight games at home against non-conference opponents in August/September. In those games, the average score has been USC 57, Opponents 17. USC has never scored less than 42 points in any of those contests. I was less than impressed with the Trojans' defense on Saturday, while their offense was crisp and in midseason form, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava. Expect points galore once again in the L.A. Coliseum on Friday night. USC 44, Fresno State 21." Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB, college football picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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