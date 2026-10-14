The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. On Wednesday, the NLCS resumes with the Dodgers returning to Los Angeles trailing 2-0 in the series, and the SportsLine Projection Model expects another strong performance from the Brewers, backing Milwaukee to cover as 1.5-run underdogs on the run line as part of Wednesday's MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The Brewers have outscored the Dodgers 9-5 over the first two games. The Over/Under for total runs scored in Game 3 of Brewers vs. Dodgers is 7.5. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine experts have started locking football picks for the weekend, including NFL expert R.J. White taking the Titans to cover as 7-point underdogs against the Colts on Sunday for NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Jeff Hochman has locked in a side on an SEC showdown with No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the championship round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Brewers (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (-155)

Titans (+7) vs. Colts on Sunday

Tennessee (+9) vs. Alabama on Saturday

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +494 (risk $100 to profit $494, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Brewers (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (-155)



The Brewers won each of the first two games in Milwaukee, but they've already proven the ability to play well in Los Angeles. The Brewers won three of four games in Los Angeles in August. The Brewers had the No. 2 scoring offense behind the most hits per game during the regular season, and that has continued in the playoffs, highlighted by 12 hits and seven runs in Game 2 on Monday. Milwaukee led baseball with 103 wins this season and is 5-1 this postseason, with its one loss coming by one run. The model projects the Brewers to cover the run line in 70% of simulations. Back the Brewers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Titans (+7) vs. Colts on Sunday

"Things appear to be near rock bottom for the Titans, but this looks to me to be the game where they can rally and secure their first win," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "The Colts are a bad team that probably shouldn't be laying 7 against anyone, with the defense only finding success against a team missing its only legit passing-game weapon and one down to its third-string QB for most of the game (and even then, Indy struggled to stop explosive passes). Both the run and pass game have not looked even average for the Indy offense, while the Titans defense under Robert Saleh should continue to improve after facing tough tests early in the year. Ratings make this line fair, but I love the spot for Tennessee." Back the Titans by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Tennessee (+9) vs. Alabama

"Alabama faces a tough road matchup after a draining three-point loss to Georgia," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "The Tide will miss top receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, removing their main deep threat on late downs and in the red zone. Tennessee's defense is among the nation's best, ranking top five in EPA/play allowed and holding opposing quarterbacks to a 94.8 rating (5.2 net yards per pass). Tennessee's defensive line wins 82% of its pass-rush battles, and with Alabama's offensive line posting a 74% pass-block win rate, expect steady pressure in front of a raucous Neyland Stadium crowd. It won't matter who starts at quarterback for Tennessee. The Volunteers are averaging 5.7 yards per carry, which should help limit possessions. Alabama has played the tougher schedule, but this line is inflated." Back Tennessee by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB, NFL, CFB picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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