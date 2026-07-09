Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for France-Morocco, Kylian Mbappe in 2026 World Cup

The high-powered French offense returns to the pitch on Thursday for the first 2026 World Cup quarterfinal, making Thursday a top chance to utilize the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. France vs. Morocco takes place at 4 p.m. ET, and SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green expects France to prove why they've made back-to-back World Cup finals and are the betting favorites at BetMGM to win it all this year.

Green has built a parlay of France to win + Over 1.5 total goals at -105 odds as part of Thursday World Cup best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Green is also picking French superstar Kylian Mbappe as an anytime goalscorer. Off the soccer field, the SportsLine Projection Model has found value from Thursday's MLB slate, backing the red-hot Miami Marlins to defeat the Seattle Mariners for Thursday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Thursday's top games:

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Thursday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

France to win + Over 1.5 total goals (-105)



Kylian Mbappe, France, anytime goalscorer (-125)

Marlins (+105) to defeat Mariners

Looking to back any of these picks at BetMGM Sportsbook? Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

France to win + Over 1.5 total goals (-105)

"France weren't at their best against Paraguay in the previous round, but they had to deal with extreme heat in Philadelphia," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "The referee also let Paraguay get away with some questionable tactics in that game. It's supposed to be cooler in Boston on Thursday, so France's attack should be livelier. They have scored an average of 2.8 goals per game at this tournament, and they should be able to put a couple past Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou in this game." Back France by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Kylian Mbappe, France, anytime goalscorer (-125)

"He's now on seven goals in five games at this tournament, having found the back of the net every 63 minutes," Green noted. "Mbappe has elite players like Michael Olise, Dembélé, Bradley Barcola, and Désiré Doué creating chances for him, so it's easy to see why he's the favorite to win a second consecutive World Cup Golden Boot. He has scored 19 goals in 19 World Cup appearances, and he always delivers in big games at this tournament. Backing him to score looks like a great option in this game." Back Mbappe by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Marlins (+105) to defeat Mariners

The Marlins have been the hottest team in baseball since the start of June, going 25-8 since June 1 to move to 51-42 on the season. Miami, which has won five straight, is going for the three-game sweep of the Mariners on Thursday. The Marlins are starting Janson Junk, who allowed one run in five innings against the Blue Jays on May 25 before being placed on the injured list with a shin injury. The Marlins are home, and they are 12-1 in their last 13 games in Miami. The model projects Miami to win in 53% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds.

Want more World Cup, MLB picks on Thursday?

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