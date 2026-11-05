The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Jacksonville Jaguars take their high-powered offense to Baltimore to take on the Ravens, who are down to their third-string quarterback for Week 9 Thursday Night Football. The Ravens lost QB1 Lamar Jackson (thumb) and QB2 Tyler Huntley (toe) in the same game last week, and will turn to undrafted free agent Joe Fagnano for his first start. With time to prepare and game plan this week, SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman is backing the Ravens to get enough out of Fagnano for the team to cover as a 10-point underdog against the Jaguars as part of Thursday Night Football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model also projects the time to prepare to lead to a better Baltimore offensive showing than last week, backing Over 40 total points. SportsLine expert R.J. White has locked in his top player prop betting pick as part of Ravens vs. Jaguars best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Jaguars vs. Ravens best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Ravens (+10)

Over 40 total points

Justice Hill, Ravens, Over 12.5 receiving yards

Combining the three picks into a Thursday Night Football same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +400 (risk $100 to profit $400, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Ravens (+10)



"Jacksonville's run defense ranks last in Run-Stop-Win Rate, and nose tackle Davon Hamilton is out," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Starting edge rusher Travon Walker is also playing through an injury. With Joe Fagnano starting, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle will likely use a simplified, heavy-personnel game plan focused on Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews, and quick screens to Zay Flowers. Jacksonville's offensive surge (including Week 8's 42-7 home rout over Indy) has been heavily impacted by short fields and defensive takeaways. Trevor Lawrence's QB rating has been much worse on the road than at home since 2024 (89.9 vs 120.6 this season). This is Jacksonville's first road game in a month, and it's a short week. The Ravens have lost three in a row and should be focused. Take the points." Back the Ravens by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Over 40 total points

The Jaguars covered this number by themselves last week in a 42-7 win over the Colts after falling in a 34-31 final to the Texans in their game before, so scoring has been no problem for Jacksonville lately. Trevor Lawrence has the Jaguars fifth in scoring at 28 points per game, and he's third in the NFL with 17 touchdown passes. The Ravens are down to undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, but they still have Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and a coaching staff that can game plan around his abilities with the knowledge he's the starter from the start of the week. The model projects the Over to hit in 60% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Justice Hill, Ravens, Over 12.5 receiving yards

"The Ravens are massive home underdogs due to their QB situation, but that should be good news for Hill in the passing game," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "He had eight targets last week with Joe Fagnano throwing 21 of the team's 25 pass attempts, getting to 20 yards in a game where the Ravens had just 91 passing yards. He also had 26 yards on three catches (four targets) against the Bengals the previous week when the Ravens lost by 22, and it was his fifth straight game with at least three targets. Expect a few checkdowns to go his way here, and I think he has a great chance to get to 20 yards for a third straight game." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Jaguars vs. Ravens picks for Thursday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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