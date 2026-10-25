The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. The Sunday Week 7 NFL schedule features matchups like Broncos vs. Cardinals, Packers vs. Lions and Rams vs. Raiders. The day leads into Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, creating plenty of opportunities to take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos available. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is expecting plenty of scoring, backing Over 52.5 total points for Lions vs. Packers as part of his Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. According to the latest NFL odds, the Lions are favored by 3.5 points at home against Green Bay. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model sees value from the Sunday Night Football matchup, backing Over 42.5 points in Seahawks vs. Chiefs. SportsLine expert Brad Thomas has also locked in his Sunday NFL best bets, including an NFL player prop betting pick on Panthers vs. Buccaneers. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers, Over 69.5 total receiving yards

Packers vs. Lions: Over 52.5 total points

Chiefs vs. Seahawks: Over 42.5 total points

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +621 (risk $100 to profit $621, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers, Over 69.5 total receiving yards

"Tetairoa McMillan's receiving Over is the move here," Brad Thomas said. "The Buccaneers' biggest defensive strength is stopping the run, ranking second in EPA per rush (-0.19) compared to ninth in EPA per pass (-0.09). That matters because Carolina hasn't been particularly effective running the ball, ranking 18th in EPA per rush (-0.09), while its passing attack ranks seventh (0.15). I expect the Panthers to lean heavily on their passing game, especially with Tampa Bay making life difficult on the ground. McMillan has gone Over in four of his five games this season and has seen at least eight targets in four of those. With Carolina likely throwing more, McMillan should have plenty of opportunities to have a massive game." Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Packers vs. Lions: Over 52.5 total points

"No Detroit game has finished below 55 total points this season," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "If you bet the Over in every Lions NFL game and every West Virginia college football game, you would be 12-0 in 2026. On Sunday, expect Detroit's secondary to not have many answers for Green Bay's duo of Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. But I'm not sure the Packers will fare all that much better against a rested Lions team. Start every player you have in this game in season-long fantasy football leagues and target it in DFS contests. Both quarterbacks will top 300 yards passing and both offenses will top 30 points in a wild one. Detroit gets revenge after being swept by Green Bay in 2025. Lions 37, Packers 31." Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks: Over 42.5 total points

Patrick Mahomes on primetime always means there could be some tricks up the Chiefs' sleeve. And now with Kenneth Walker making his return to Seattle after the Seahawks let him leave after winning the Super Bowl MVP, Kansas City could be motivated for offensive fireworks. Walker has been unstoppable this season, leading the NFL at 133 rushing yards per game to fuel the Chiefs to the NFL's No. 5 offense at 28 points per game. Meanwhile, Seattle's defense hasn't been as dominant this year, allowing 20.3 points per game, which is seventh, compared to 17.2 ppg last year, which was No. 1. Seattle has scored at least 29 points in four of its last five games. The model projects the Over to hit in 57% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, World Series, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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