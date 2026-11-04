The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Wednesday features a 14-game NBA slate after the entire league had off for Election Day. NBA games today include 76ers vs. Pistons in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the Eastern Conference. Despite LeBron James' new-look 76ers off to a 7-1 start, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the 6-1 Pistons to protect home court and win as part of its Wednesday NBA best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. According to the latest 76ers vs. Pistons odds, Detroit is favored by 2.5 points, and the over/under for total points scored is 219.5. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The model has also locked in its top college football pick from a three-game slate, backing Sacramento State to cover as 25.5-point underdogs against Toledo in a MACtion affair at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. NFL expert R.J. White has locked in a pick on Packers vs. Patriots on Sunday as part of NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-11 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Pistons (-135) to defeat 76ers

Sacramento State (+25.5) vs. Toledo

Packers (+3) vs. Patriots on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +548 (risk $100 to profit $548, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Pistons (-135) to defeat 76ers



The Pistons' Cade Cunningham, who finished fifth in NBA MVP voting glast season, continues to showcase why he's one of the league's top players. He scored a season-high 33 points on Monday against the Hornets in a 33-point victory as Detroit improved to 6-1 on the season. The Pistons have had only two home games this season, but they've won both by eight points. Detroit defeated the 76ers, 106-93, in Philadelphia on Oct. 27 behind Cunningham's 26 points and holding the 76ers to 40% shooting, including 26% on 3-pointers. The Pistons had the No. 3 scoring defense last year, and the best record in the Eastern Conference, and the model projects them to win in 62% of simulations. Back the Pistons by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

CFB: Sacramento State (+25.5) vs. Toledo

Sacramento State enters off the high of its first conference victory in its FBS era, defeating Kent State, 31-10, in MAC play last week. The Hornets are in their first FBS season, but they have performed better as of late, including a 17-point loss to Ball State the week before. Toledo is the clearly superior team; however, the Rockets have been double-digit favorites twice already in MAC play this year and failed to cover the spread both times. One of those two ended in a 23-8 loss to Buffalo. Sacramento State forced five turnovers last week, which has the model projecting the Hornets to remain relatively close and cover the spread in 74% of simulations for this matchup on CBS Sports Network. Back Sacramento State by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Packers (+3) vs. Patriots on Sunday

"The Packers will get some extra rest to heal up for this matchup against a Patriots team that struggled to put the Dolphins away," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "While they should fare better at home, I've been encouraged by the performance of the Packers' defense in recent weeks. Their early-season success came with a number of caveats, but holding the Cowboys, Lions and Panthers to 20 points or less in three straight is notable. The Patriots' offensive surge has coincided with a slate of bad defensive opponents, so if Jordan Love can have success against a defense that gave up 26+ points to the Jaguars, Bills and Bears, the Packers could certainly win this game. I'm grabbing the 3 while I can, as I can't see this line rising." Back the Packers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, NFL, college football picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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