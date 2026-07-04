Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for France-Paraguay, Morocco-Canada, World Cup 2026

Canada vs. Morocco (1 p.m. ET) and France vs. Paraguay (5 p.m. ET) at the 2026 World Cup on Saturday are the perfect games to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. France are the favorites to win the World Cup 2026, and SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green expects the French squad to show why it's in that position on Saturday, backing France to cover a 1.75-goal line as part of Saturday World Cup best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas is backing Morocco to defeat Canada on the 90-minute money line. Also with a full Saturday MLB slate, the SportsLine Projection Model sees value in the San Diego Padres to cover the run line as 1.5-run underdogs against the Los Angeles Dodgers as a part of Saturday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM

Morocco (-120) to defeat Canada on 90-minute money line

France (-1.75) vs. Paraguay (-165)

Padres (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (-102)

Combining the three picks into Saturday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +500 (risk $100 to win $500, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Morocco (-120) to defeat Canada on 90-minute money line

"Once again, I'm left impressed with this Morocco team," SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas said. "They play with a tenacity and physicality that can be suffocating, but what's really exciting is how dynamic the attack looks. That's something they've missed over the last few years. Canada have made a great run, but the turnovers worry me, especially the ones that come from dribble attempts and sloppy touches. They need to move the ball quicker and avoid getting stuck in possession. If they think Morocco are going to give them space to operate, they're mistaken. Morocco are the better team on paper, and I think that wins out." Back Morocco by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

France (-1.75) vs. Paraguay (-165)

"France should be far too strong for Paraguay," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "They've won all four of their World Cup games by convincing margins – 3-1 against Senegal, 3-0 against Iraq, 4-1 against Norway, and then 3-0 against Sweden in the Round of 32. That means they've scored at least three goals in every game so far, and they've only conceded 0.5 goals per game on average. Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembélé are in magnificent form right now, so France should win this by at least two goals." Back France by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Padres (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (-102)

There's no debating it's been a rough stretch for the Padres, highlighted by their 23-3 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday, but they've been competitive in the majority of their contests despite the recent losing. The Padres are starting Griffing Canning, and San Diego covered a +1.5 run line in four of his five June starts. The Dodgers have the best record in baseball and are starting Yoshinobu Yamamoto, so nothing will come easy for San Diego, but at least Padres hitters have recent familiarity with the stud Japanese pitcher, having faced him on June 27. The model projects the Padres to cover in 61% of simulations. Back the Padres by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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