Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for France vs. Spain, 2026 World Cup on Tuesday

The 2026 World Cup semifinals will begin with Spain vs. France on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, perfect for claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. France and Spain are ranked in the top three in the world and were among the 2026 World Cup favorites at BetMGM entering the tournament. The SportsLine team of experts has locked in their 2026 World Cup picks for France vs. Spain, including SportsLine expert Martin Green backing Over 2.5 goals scored as part of Tuesday World Cup best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas is backing France (Draw No Bet) at -165.

Later on Tuesday, the 2026 MLB All-Star Game takes place at 8 p.m. ET, and SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the National League to exit with the victory. The NL has won two of the last three MLB All-Star Games. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

France (Draw No Bet) (-165)

France vs. Spain: Over 2.5 total goals (-115)

National League (-140) to win MLB All-Star Game

Looking to back any of these picks at BetMGM Sportsbook? Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

France (Draw No Bet) (-165)

"I have a hard time believing Spain beat them in regulation," SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas said. "If Spain advance, I think it comes through extra time or penalties. France's attack, led by Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembélé, is one of the best in the tournament. Spain have conceded just once, but Belgium still created several dangerous moments against them. I have also been underwhelmed by Spain's attack, while Lamine Yamal has struggled to consistently create for others. France have already survived tougher tests, and this will be Spain's most difficult match yet." Back France by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

France vs. Spain: Over 2.5 total goals (-115)

"Over 2.5 goals has paid off in the last three games between these teams," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "France beat Spain 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League final in 2021, but Spain gained revenge with a 2-1 victory over France in the semifinals of Euro 2024. Spain then beat France 5-4 in the UEFA Nations League semifinals last year. France have scored 2.67 goals per game at the 2026 World Cup, and they should have enough firepower to unlock Spain's stubborn defense, with Kylian Mbappé leading the charge. Spain have scored 1.83 goals per game, and they're surging with momentum right now." Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

National League (-140) to win MLB All-Star Game

"For what it's worth, the National League is 3-0 all-time in Midsummer Classics in Philadelphia and looks to win the game in back-to-back years for the first time since winning three straight from 2010-12," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "In Atlanta a year ago, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was the MVP as the NL edged the AL 7-6 in the highest-scoring game since 2018 — he will start at DH tonight in place of Ohtani. I generally stick to home teams in MLB wagering and no reason to change that here in my opinion." Back the NL by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more World Cup, MLB All-Star Game picks for Tuesday?

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