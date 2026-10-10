The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Saturday features college football games like No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 6 Alabama at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Alabama vs. Georgia weather forecast call for possible hurricane conditions, and factoring in Mother Nature, SportsLine expert Mike Tierney is backing Under 51.5 total points as part of his Saturday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

Saturday features strong contests earlier also. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Kentucky to cover as 9.5-point underdogs against No. 10 LSU in a 7 p.m. ET contest, and SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has locked in a pick on No. 1 Texas vs. Oklahoma (3:30 p.m. ET) for Saturday college football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Kentucky (+8.5) vs. LSU

Georgia vs. Alabama: Under 51.5 total points

Combining the two picks into a Saturday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +250 (risk $100 to profit $250, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Kentucky (+8.5) vs. LSU



The Tigers answered their loss to Lane Kiffin's former squad in Ole Miss with routs over Texas A&M and McNeese at home, but they have to travel to Kentucky on Saturday. LSU's loss to Ole Miss came on the road. Meanwhile, Kentucky is 4-1 overall, including 2-1 in the SEC. The Wildcats have won three straight games, including a 10-point win over Texas A&M on the road and knocking off South Carolina, 35-34, in overtime on the road last week. Will Stein, most recently Oregon's offensive coordinator, has Kentucky averaging 32 ppg in his first season as head coach, and the model expects the Wildcats to keep it close with LSU. Kentucky covers in 59% of simulations. Back Kentucky by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Georgia vs. Alabama: Under 51.5 total points

"This number has sunk more than four points since a dire weather forecast was circulated," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "The teams are gearing up for hurricane-like conditions, including heavy rain and winds in the mid-20s. While Bama's offense has been uber-impressive, Georgia's defense ranks a lofty seventh in FBS. The Bulldogs' offense has rung up points but lacks the dynamism of previous iterations." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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