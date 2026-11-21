The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. We are one week away from college football's Rivalry Week, but Saturday features another SEC top-25 clash in primetime with No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 21 South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET. Rather than going with a side, SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is backing Under 51.5 total points scored as part of his college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Cohen is also picking the total in LSU vs. Tennessee, taking Under 45.5 total points in his college football best bets. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model has picks on the entire Week 12 college football slate, and one of its most confident picks comes from one of the biggest games of the evening, backing No. 6 Notre Dame to cover as 20.5-point favorites against SMU as part of Saturday college football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.

Saturday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

LSU vs. Tennessee: Under 45.5 total points

Georgia vs. South Carolina: Under 51.5 total points

Notre Dame (-20.5) vs. SMU

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +587 (risk $100 to profit $587, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

LSU vs. Tennessee: Under 45.5 total points

"Tennessee is 0-6 to the Under at home and in its four SEC home games, the totals haven't exceeded 40 total points," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Combine that with the fact that LSU's offense has cratered these last two weeks vs. Texas and Alabama, scoring a combined 34 points in those two games. Now the Tigers go on the road and face a defense arguably as good as those previous two. It's fair to say that Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge has been a failure and the spurned Tennessee fans, whom he left after one season in 2009, will let him know it. Tennessee 20, LSU 16." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Georgia vs. South Carolina: Under 51.5 total points

"This game in Columbia, South Carolina would've meant so much more had the Gamecocks not laid an egg at Arkansas last week," Cohen said. "With South Carolina out of College Football Playoff contention and Georgia not in need of any style points, look for a lower-scoring than usual affair. After all, the Bulldogs are 1-3 to the Under on the road this season. I'm not sure if QB LaNorris Sellers will suit up for South Carolina, and actually think it might be better for him to rest this week and be ready for next week against rival Clemson. His backup, Cutter Woods, threw three interceptions last week. That's not a good formula to beat the elite Georgia defense. Georgia 31, South Carolina 10." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Notre Dame (-20.5) vs. SMU

The Fighting Irish are one of only two teams in the nation with a top-10 scoring offense and a top-10 scoring offense, with the other being top-ranked Georgia. Notre Dame has dominated both sides of the ball, ranking sixth in scoring offense (39.5 ppg) and fifth in scoring defense (13.8 ppg allowed). CJ Carr has 23 passing touchdowns compared to two interceptions, and Notre Dame's last three games against unranked teams have resulted in wins by more than 21 points. Meanwhile, SMU is 0-2 against ranked teams this season, including a 49-7 loss to No. 13 Wake Forest last week after a 41-31 loss to No. 23 Louisville earlier in the season. The model projects Notre Dame to cover in 69% of simulations. Back Notre Dame by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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