The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Week 2 Monday Night Football features Giants vs. Rams in Los Angeles, and the SportsLine Projection Model and SportsLine team of experts have locked in top NFL picks on the action. With Rams star wideout Puka Nacua questionable with a hip injury, many of the SportsLine experts are siding with player prop betting picks, including Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, backing Giants running back Cam Skattebo Over 48.5 rushing yards as part of his Giants vs. Rams best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook for Monday Night Football. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model sees value in Over 47.5 total points and expert Eric Cohen has locked in his top player prop pick for Monday Night Football. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Blake Corum, Rams, Over 10.5 carries (-125)

Over 47.5 total points (-108)

Cam Skattebo, Giants, Over 48.5 rushing yards (-125)

Combining the three picks into a Monday same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +475 (risk $100 to profit $475, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Blake Corum, Rams, Over 10.5 carries (-125)

"This is all about game flow," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "If you think the Giants keep the game close, then avoid this bet. But to me, this is a bounce-back spot for the Rams, so I believe Corum gets a long look in the second half. Last week, Corum got six first-half carries vs. Kyren Williams' nine. Overall, Williams led the running back rushing attempts only slightly, 11-10. Last year, Corum had 11 or more carries in seven of the team's final 11 regular season games. The Rams won by at least a TD in six of those games. I have it 31-20 Los Angeles on Monday night and see Corum getting closer to 15 than 10 attempts on Monday night." Back Corum by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Over 47.5 total points (-108)

The Giants didn't waste any time showing their offensive potential in the John Harbaugh regime, finishing four of their seven drives with touchdowns against the Cowboys last week on Sunday Night Football. Jaxson Dart carried his strong close to his rookie season into Week 1 with 230 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Rams' offense struggled last week, but that was under challenging circumstances, playing the NFL's first game in Australia. But the Rams had the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL last season. Despite Puka Nacua (hip) being questionable for the Rams, the model projects the Over to hit in 58% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Cam Skattebo, Giants, Over 49.5 rushing yards

"I believe the oddsmakers are way off the mark with Skattebo and the Giants," SportsLine player prop expert Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "Both were extremely impressive in Week 1, and Skattebo showed off impressive burst and elusiveness. He was very effective toting the rock, despite not playing much on passing downs. Now he gets a Rams defense sans Myles Garrett that got shredded by the 49ers' ground attack. I think the Giants might be the best team in the NFC East, and I was very impressed with New York's offense." Back Skattebo by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Giants vs. Rams picks for Monday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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