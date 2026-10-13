The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Game 2 of the ACLS in the 2026 MLB playoffs takes place tonight, and the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Guardians starting pitcher Parker Messick Over 14.5 total outs recorded for player prop betting as part of its Tuesday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine experts haven't wasted any time locking in football picks for this weekend, including NFL expert R.J. White backing the Chiefs to cover as 8-point favorites against the Chargers on Sunday as part of NFL best bets at BetMGM. Brad Thomas has secured a pick on Ohio State vs. Indiana on Saturday for college football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the championship round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Parker Messick, Guardians, Over 14.5 total outs recorded (-125)

Chiefs (-8) vs. Chargers on Sunday (-108)

Ohio State (-185) to defeat Indiana on Saturday

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +434 (risk $100 to profit $434, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Parker Messick, Guardians, Over 14.5 total outs recorded (-125)



Parker Messick dominated the Rays in two regular-season starts. He held them to one run in 7 2/3 innings in July after allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings against Tampa Bay in April. Messick needs to complete five innings to hit this Over, which he did in 30 of 32 regular-season starts. He went Under in both postseason starts, but he wasn't his best against the White Sox, allowing two early runs in both contests. Given his past success against Tampa Bay, average length, and ranking sixth in baseball in ERA (2.56), the model projects Messick to pitch into the seventh inning on Tuesday. Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Chiefs (-8) vs. Chargers on Sunday

"Last week, I couldn't bring myself to fade the Chargers and roll with a questionable Broncos offense on the road," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "This week, I have no concerns about the Chiefs offense at home coming off a bye. The Chargers' O-line was as bad as anticipated, and even though the Broncos offense continued to beat itself, Denver still covered. The Chargers had just 3.8 yards per play against a Denver defense without its top two corners, and even if they get a few offensive pieces back this week, I expect the Chiefs to win this one by double digits. I'd make the line Chiefs -12." Back the Chiefs by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Ohio State (-166) to defeat Indiana on Saturday

"Yes, Indiana is 6-0, but there are some concerns," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "The Hoosiers are allowing a 63% completion rate and rank 127th nationally in explosive plays allowed. That could be free eats for Jeremiah Smith, who is playing like the best player on the planet." Back Ohio State by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB, NFL, CFB picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tueday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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