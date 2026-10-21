The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The second night of the 2026-27 NBA season takes place on Wednesday with an 11-game slate. With high-profile matchups like Timberwolves vs. Heat and Warriors vs. Lakers, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Heat to win and cover as 1.5-point favorites in Giannis Antetokounmpo's Miami debut as part of its Wednesday NBA best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has locked in an NBA player prop betting pick on Lakers vs. Warriors, and SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White is jumping on the Week 7 action before lines move, backing the Lions to cover as 3-point favorites against the Packers on Sunday in NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Heat (-1.5) vs. Timberwolves

Yaxel Lendeborg, Warriors, Over 24.5 points + rebounds + assists

Lions (-3) vs. Packers on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +559 (risk $100 to profit $559, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Heat (-1.5) vs. Timberwolves



Erik Spoelstra is set to begin his 19th season as Miami's head coach with 15 winning seasons fueled by home-court dominance during nearly two decades. Miami is 5-2 in its home openers over the last seven years, and it will host the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his Miami debut, and the 31-year-old figures to be highly motivated to prove he can win elsewhere after pushing to be traded from Milwaukee. Giannis has averaged at least 29.9 points per game in four of his last five seasons, and the two-time NBA MVP can still take over a game, especially now when fresh off an entire offseason. The model projects the Heat cover in 58% of simulations. Back the Heat by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Yaxel Lendeborg, Warriors, Over 24.5 points + rebounds + assists

"Yaxel Lendeborg won Summer League MVP and continued his strong play throughout the preaseason, averaging 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He will start for the Warriors and likely play heavy minutes due to the absences of Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody. In two preseason matchups with the Lakers, the 24-year-old Lendeborg averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. Look for the very mature rookie to get 25-30 minutes Wednesday." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Lions (-3) vs. Packers on Sunday

"The Packers defense showed up in a big way in the win over the Cowboys, but I think they'll have a tougher test here with the Lions bringing one of the league's top-scoring offenses off the bye," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Even if Josh Jacobs is back, the Packers' O-line will have to prove it can succeed in the run game, and it's possible Detroit gets some much-needed secondary help with Brian Branch practicing over the bye. Starting center Cade Mays may also be back to stabilize the offensive line. If both play, I think this line has to be at least Lions -4, even with the backdoor cover potential." Back the Lions by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, NFL picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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