The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Friday college football schedule features multiple ranked teams in action, a Big 12 battle with No. 13 Texas Tech hosting No. 22 Houston. Texas Tech is 2-0 this season, but the Red Raiders are 0-2 against the spread, and that's a trend SportsLine expert Brad Thomas expects to continue, backing Houston to cover as 7.5-point underdogs as part of Friday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The high-powered No. 5 Hurricanes take on Wake Forest on Friday, and SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has locked in a pick from this contest. With the NFL Week 2 really taking shape on Sunday, the SportsLine Projection Model sees value in backing Over 50.5 total points in Cowboys vs. Commanders as part of NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Miami (-20.5) vs. Wake Forest

Houston (+7.5) vs. Texas Tech

Commanders vs. Cowboys: Over 50.5 total points on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +608 (risk $100 to profit $608, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Miami (-20.5) vs. Wake Forest

"I haven't seen anything from Miami that'll suggest that they'll stub their toe against a Wake Forest team that can score,' SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "The Hurricanes have been consistently excellent, keeping their foot on the gas the entire game. I don't think people realize how good they've been defensively as well." Back Miami by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Houston (+7.5) vs. Texas Tech

"Houston's offensive efficiency makes me believe the Cougars will keep it within a touchdown," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "The Cougars rank 27th in PPA/play, 22nd in success rate, and 18th on third downs, while generating 0.41 PPA/pass. It's early, but I haven't been impressed with Tech's defense. They rank 91st in PPA/play allowed, 73rd against the pass, and 135th in explosiveness. Their offense has been fine, but far from dominant, ranking 43rd in PPA/play and 69th in success rate. Houston's run defense looks improved and should make Tech have to beat them through the air. An upset could be brewing." Back the Houston by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Commanders vs. Cowboys: Over 50.5 total points

The Over went 13-4 in Dallas games last season, and that trend continued in Week 1 with the Over cashing in the Giants' 28-20 victory on Sunday Night Football. Dallas allowed more points than any team in the NFL last season, and allowing four touchdowns on seven drives to the Giants last week doesn't bode well for improvement. The Commanders had the 27th-ranked scoring defense last year. Three of the last four Cowboys vs. Commanders games went Over this total, and the model projects the Over to hit in 66% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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