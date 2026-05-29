Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for Hurricanes-Canadiens, Dodgers-Phillies on Friday

The Friday sports calendar is highlighted by the Carolina Hurricanes having a chance to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final, creating a top contest to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. However, given the Hurricanes' price as the home favorites, the SportsLine Projection Model finds the best value based on its simulations around backing the Canadiens to pull off a Game 5 upset at +190 odds in its Friday NHL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

The model has also found value in multiple Friday night MLB picks. The model is backing the Los Angeles Dodgers to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies and Under eight total runs in Royals vs. Rangers in Friday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 10 of the MLB season on a sizzling 14-4 run (78%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM

Canadiens (+190) vs. Hurricanes

Dodgers (-120) vs. Phillies

Royals vs. Rangers: Under 8 total runs (-115)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +893 (risk $100 to win $893, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Canadiens (+190) vs. Hurricanes

The Canadiens closed the regular season on a tear, going 15-6-1 over their final 22 games, and they carried that into the playoffs, winning each of the first two rounds despite not having home ice advantage. Montreal entered the Eastern Conference Finals as the underdog once again, and showed no fear in the opener with a 6-2 victory. They've lost three straight since, but two of those went into overtime. Montreal is 7-3 on the road this postseason, including 2-0 in road elimination games, and the Canadiens went 3-0 against the Hurricanes during the regular season. The model projects the Canadiens to win in 44% of simulations compared to their implied odds at +185 odds of 34.5%. Back the Canadiens by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Dodgers (-120) vs. Phillies

The Dodgers have won five straight and are 12-2 over their last 14 games, improving to 36-20 with the second-most wins in baseball. Los Angeles has the No. 2 scoring offense at 5.32 runs per game, and the Dodgers have been a mainstay at the top of the standings and scoring leaders over the last few seasons. The back-to-back World Series champions are loaded for their run to a three-peat, and even their younger unknowns have performed, such as Friday's starter Justin Wrobleski. The 25-year-old has a 3.07 ERA this season, and the Dodgers are 6-3 in his starts. The Phillies are throwing one of the best pitchers in baseball in Zack Wheeler, who has a 1.67 ERA in six starts, but the model still sides with the LA offense. The Dodgers win in 65% of simulations. Back the Dodgers by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Royals vs. Rangers: Under 8 total runs (-115)

The Royals scored just four total runs in their three-game series against the Yankees this week, including one run over their final two games. Kansas City ranks 29th in scoring (3.77 runs per game), and the Royals are going up against MacKenzie Gore, who allowed one run on one hit in six innings against the Angels on Sunday in his last start. It was Gore's second elite start over his last three outings, holding the Diamondbacks to one run over eight innings on May 12. Meanwhile, the Royals are starting Stephen Kolek, who tossed a four-hit shutout against the Mariners on Saturday in his last start. The Rangers are 24th in scoring at 3.89 runs per game, leading the model to project the Under to hit in 58.2% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NHL and MLB picks on Friday?

You've seen some of the model's Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.