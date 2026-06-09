Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Hurricanes-Golden Knights Game 4, MLB Tuesday

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final continues on Tuesday night with the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Carolina Hurricanes, so now is a perfect time to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. All three games have been decided by one goal, including two going into overtime. With that, one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in a pick on Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights to feature in Tuesday NHL best bets at BetMGM.

Also, the SportsLine Projection Model has found value in the MLB slate, backing Over 8 total runs in Cardinals vs. Mets in its Tuesday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Another of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in an MLB player prop pick for Tuesday night on Padres vs. Reds. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered Week 12 of the MLB season on a sizzling 19-7 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM

Hurricanes (-103) vs. Golden Knights

Cardinals vs. Mets: Over 8 total runs (-110)

Chase Burns, Reds, Over 6.5 total strikeouts (-123)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +582 (risk $100 to win $582, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Hurricanes (-103) vs. Golden Knights

"Carolina is 9-4 with two days of rest this season, compared to Vegas's 5-6 record in the same scenario," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Additionally, the Golden Knights lead the playoffs in both hits given and hits taken. Combined with the emotional high of their game three victory, this physical toll makes me think that Carolina will bounce back." Back the Hurricanes by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Cardinals vs. Mets: Over 8 total runs (-110)

The Mets are coming off a 7-3 win against the Padres on Sunday, scoring at least five runs for the third time in their last four games. The St. Louis offense has been performing well lately as well, scoring at least five runs in four straight contests. The Cardinals are starting Dustin May, who has a 4.59 ERA this season, and the Mets are starting Freddy Peralta, who allowed four runs in two of his last three starts. Peralta hasn't pitched as well at home this season, with a 4.19 ERA in eight home starts compared to a 3.63 ERA on the season. Given each offense's recent performances and these pitchers trends, the model projects the Over to hit in 60.4% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Chase Burns, Reds, Over 6.5 total strikeouts (-123)

"Chase Burns has cleared this strikeout line in nine of 12 starts this season," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "His swinging strike rate of 15.4% is the third highest amongst qualified starters (only trailing Jacob deGrom and Jacob Misiorowski). He'll face a Padres lineup that has not only struck out plenty (24% over the last two weeks against righties), but has not hit at all (.545 over the same span)." Back Burns by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Stanley Cup and MLB picks on Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.