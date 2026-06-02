Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Hurricanes-Golden Knights, MLB on Tuesday

Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals take place on Tuesday with the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at 8 p.m. ET, making this an ideal time to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. One of SportsLine's top experts has locked in a pick on a side, while the SportsLine Projection Model finds value in backing Over 5.5 total goals scored for Tuesday NHL best bets at BetMGM. Also, one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in a pick on Brewers vs. Giants in Tuesday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM

Hurricanes (-150) vs. Golden Knights

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights: Over 5.5 total goals (-120)

Brewers (-200) vs. Giants

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +358 (risk $100 to win $358, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Hurricanes (-150) vs. Golden Knights

"The Hurricanes' home-ice advantage is significant—29-10-2 at Lenovo Center in the regular season, with just one home loss this postseason," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "While Vegas is still adapting to John Tortorella's system after taking over in late March, Carolina's roster has mastered it over many months and years. A healthy Frederik Andersen has been huge for the Hurricanes." Back the Hurricanes by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights: Over 5.5 total goals (-120)

Vegas has the top-two point scorers this postseason in Mitcher Marner (7 G, 14 A) and Jack Eichel (2 G, 16 A), with both coming off strong regular seasons (Eichel 90 points, Marner 80 points). This will be a tough duo for Carolina to contain, but the Hurricanes have one of the top performers this postseason as well in Taylor Hall at 16 points (5 G, 11 A). These stars have led to both teams averaging more than three goals per game this playoffs, including the Golden Knights ranking second at 3.63 goals per game. Carolina had the No. 2 scoring offense (3.55 goals per game) during the regular season, leading the model to project the Over to hit in 58.9% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Brewers (-200) vs. Giants

"The Brewers easily cashed Monday in a blowout win and have a much better pitching matchup in their favor Tuesday with lefty Kyle Harrison opposed by Trevor McDonald," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Harrison (6-1, 1.57 ERA) was once a touted SF prospect who was traded to Boston about a year ago this time and then rerouted this offseason in a Brewers steal. Harrison should be getting more talk for the NL Cy Young and surely will be fired up to face his former organization for the first time. The Giants' Trevor McDonald (2-2, 4.34) has lost back-to-back starts. SF is 11-21 away." Back the Brewers by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Stanley Cup and MLB picks on Tuesday?

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