The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Friday features a five-game college football slate, and the SportsLine team of experts have locked in college football picks. For tonight, SportsLine expert Emory Hunt is backing Cal to cover as 1.5-point underdogs against Clemson as part of his Friday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Tonight features No. 5 Indiana vs. Northwestern, and the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Northwestern to cover the margin as 20-point underdogs. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The Week 4 NFL spreads won't look exactly the same come Sunday as they do today, which is why SportsLine expert Adam Thompson is locking in his pick on Bengals vs. Steelers for his NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Northwestern (+20) vs. Indiana (-110)

Cal (+1.5) vs. Clemson (-108)

Steelers (+3.5) vs. Bengals (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +601 (risk $100 to profit $601, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Northwestern (+20) vs. Indiana (-110)

Neither Northwestern nor Indiana has lost a game this season on the scoreboard, however, against the spread is an entirely different situation. Northwestern is also 2-0 ATS this season, but Indiana is 0-3, failing to cover the margin in any of its three victories. Indiana returns a talented roster, but the sportsbooks know this as well, and Curt Cignetti leading the charge has made Indiana a heavy favorite this year. Friday night is another situation where Indiana can certainly win but fail to cover the spread, and the model projects Northwestern to cover in 55% of simulations. Back Northwestern by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Cal (+1.5) vs. Clemson (-108)

"When I look at the Cal Bears, I see a team that is both physically and mentally tough," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "Despite their loss two weeks ago to UCLA, this team showed its mental toughness by getting up off the mat and traveling across the country to take care of a pesky Syracuse team. In this game, they get the chance to take advantage of a Tigers squad making the trip and coming off of a big win. Reason why I believe in Cal is due to them having the upper hand at QB." Back Cal by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Steelers (+3.5) vs. Bengals (-110)

"The Bengals have looked good en route to a 2-0 start," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "The Steelers have not looked good, edging past a QB-less Falcons team before getting shut down by the Patriots. But the Pittsburgh defense has been solid, allowing 16.5 ppg and especially tough vs. the pass. Aaron Rodgers' dink-and-dunk style can work against a Cincy secondary that allowed 82.1% of Baker Mayfield's passes to be completed in Week 1. The defense can keep it close enough to make it a field goal game." Back the Steelers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL, college football picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.