The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Saturday Week 11 college football schedule is filled with top matchups that will significantly alter the College Football Playoff race, including a 7:30 p.m. ET primetime matchup of No. 6 Texas vs. No. 21 LSU. The SportsLine Projection Model finds the best value from LSU vs. Texas betting coming from the total, backing Over 46.5 total points in its Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine team of experts has locked in top picks from all the action and the day's biggest games, including SportsLine expert Eric Cohen taking Under 50.5 total points in No. 18 USC vs. No. 9 Indiana, plus SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman has locked in a pick on No. 2 Utah vs. No. 23 Arizona as part of Saturday college football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

USC vs. Indiana: Under 51.5 total points

Texas vs. LSU: Over 46.5 points

Arizona (+1) vs. Utah

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +556 (risk $100 to profit $556, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

USC vs. Indiana: Under 51.5 total points

"Betting the Under in a USC game is a risky proposition but time to give it another try," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Indiana hasn't given up more than 24 points in 25 straight games. And USC hasn't allowed more than 24 points in four straight games (which feels like an eternity for Trojans fans). Indiana's offense has also been awful of late, having combined for 57 points in regulation (excluding overtime) in its last four contests. This feels like another game played in the low-20s." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Texas vs. LSU: Over 46.5 points

LSU and Texas have two of the best offenses in the nation, with LSU ranking 22nd in scoring (33.9 points per game) and Texas 32nd at at 33.1 ppg. Quarterbacks seemingly destined to play on Sundays are a main reason for that, with the Longhorns' Arch Manning and LSU's Sam Leavitt. Manning has the greater name appeal, but Leavitt has thrown for at least 380 yards in back-to-back games, and he's led LSU to more than 30 points in five of the last six games. Manning didn't have a red-hot start to the season, but he's led Texas to three straight games of more than 30 points scored. The model projects the Over to hit in 66.4% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Arizona (+1) vs. Utah

"Utah edged BYU 28-20 in the "Holy War" to reach 9-0, but was outgained by 61 yards and benefited from BYU's four turnovers and 11 penalties," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "BYU also controlled time of possession. Utah now faces Arizona, who has extra rest after beating TCU 29-28 last Friday. Utah's defense allows only 16.6 points per game but is vulnerable to explosive pass plays, ranking 132nd in that metric. This is a problem against Arizona QB Noah Fifita, who is among the national leaders in completion rate, yards, and big plays. Utah relies on QB Devon Dampier's running, but struggles in the red zone (85th FBS), while Arizona's defense is elite in red-zone stops (seventh nationally)." Back Arizona by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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