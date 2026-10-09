The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Friday features a five-game college football schedule, concluding with No. 8 BYU hosting Iowa State at 10:15 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is backing the Cougars to cover as 10.5-point favorites as part of its Friday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing a ranked underdog in the latest college football odds, picking No. 20 Iowa to defeat Washington on the road as part of its Friday college football picks at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The model is also backing Louisville to cover as 3.5-point favorites against Florida State for Friday college football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Louisville (-3.5) vs. Florida State

Iowa (+130) to defeat Washington

BYU (-10.5) vs. Iowa State

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +757 (risk $100 to profit $757, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Louisville (-3.5) vs. Florida State

Louisville is 2-1 at home this season, including a 41-31 win over No. 16 SMU, which defeated Florida State on the road, 27-24, this year. Florida State is 3-2 this season, but it has played only one road game — a 50-36 loss to Alabama. Florida State went 0-5 on the road last season. Louisville's offense added an Ohio State quarterback this offseason, securing Lincoln Kienholz, a junior who was a top-15-ranked quarterback in his high school class, and Kienholz has thrown for more than 300 yards in three of five games this season. He's 14th in the nation in passing yards (1,394) and has nine passing touchdowns with one interception. The model projects Louisville to cover in 60% of simulations. Back Louisville by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Iowa (+130) to defeat Washington



Washington has lost back-to-back Big Ten games to open its conference schedule, including a 27-24 home loss to Minnesota as it prepares to host No. 20 Iowa. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten, and they are coming off holding Ohio State to 14 points below its season average, albeit in a 31-14 loss. Iowa allowed eight points per game over its first four games before playing the high-powered Buckeyes. Iowa defeated Washington, 40-16, in their last meeting in 2024. Iowa has a road win over Michigan this season, and the model projects value in another coming on Friday, with the Hawkeyes winning in 52% of simulations. Back Iowa by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

BYU (-10.5) vs. Iowa State

"Maybe the sportsbooks are overvaluing Iowa State? And maybe this is a trap line? If so, I'm falling into the trap," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "I know BYU has injury concerns this week, including star running back L.J. Martin, and they might be looking ahead to the Notre Dame game next week, but beating Iowa State at home shouldn't be a problem either way. I originally thought the Cyclones would be the worst team in the Big 12 after Matt Campbell took seemingly half the team to Penn State. Somehow they're 3-2 and hung in there against Iowa and Utah despite losing. I think the Cyclones hang around once again for at least a half before the Cougars take over late on Friday night. BYU 31, Iowa State 14. Back BYU by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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