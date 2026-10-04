The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Sunday features a 14-game NFL slate with games like Jaguars vs. Bengals, Cowboys vs. Texans and Chiefs vs. Raiders, leading into Lions vs. Panthers on Sunday Night Football. The SportsLine Projection Model and team of experts have revealed NFL picks for every game on Sunday. The model is backing the Jaguars and Bengals to go Over 51.5 total points as part of its Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith won't play on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

Plenty of SportsLine experts have secured their top picks for Sunday NFL Week 4, including Jeff Hochman backing the Raiders to cover as 4.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has also locked in a pick on Lions vs. Panthers on Sunday Night Football as part of NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 on a 32-24 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Jaguars vs. Bengals: Over 51.5 total points

Raiders (+4.5) vs. Chiefs

Lions (-3.5) vs. Panthers

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +595 (risk $100 to profit $595, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Jaguars vs. Bengals: Over 51.5 total points

The Jaguars and Bengals are tied for the highest over/under in the NFL Week 4 slate, and there's good reason why. Jacksonville averages 27.3 points per game, and has scored at least 34 points in two of three games, and the Bengals average 26.7 ppg, with at least 27 points scored twice. Jacksonville had the No. 6 scoring offense last year with Trevor Lawrence playing more to the status of his No. 1 overall pick from 2021, and Joe Burrow, drafted No. 1 in 2020, is one of the NFL's top quarterbacks. The Jaguars and Bengals have met twice since 2023, and both games surpassed 60 points. The model projects the Over to hit in 55% of simulations. Back the Over in Jaguars vs. Bengals by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Raiders (+4.5) vs. Chiefs

"In 2025, Kansas City faced an unusual schedule — they never had to play two straight road games in back-to-back weeks unless there was a bye in between," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "The last time the Chiefs went on the road for consecutive games without extra rest was back in November 2024. Las Vegas averages 13.0 offensive yards per point, which ranks fourth in the NFL. The Raiders' defensive front has quietly put up strong numbers with a 50% pass-rush win rate and a 36% run-stop win rate. Both teams have a positive sack differential, and with Jackson Powers-Johnson likely to miss time, the Raiders are counting on Caleb Rogers, who's a solid replacement at right guard." Back the Raiders by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Lions (-3.5) vs. Panthers

"The Lions have had injury concerns all year in the secondary and on the offensive line, but now that's true about the Panthers as well with their top two corners and best O-lineman out," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Right tackle Monroe Freeling is also in the concussion protocol, while Jalen Coker is among the other players managing injuries. The Lions O-line got back multiple starters last week, and I thought their defense played better than expected against the Jets. Detroit is 7-1 ATS outdoors when favored since 2023, and Carolina's injuries give them a great chance to get the cover here as well." Back the Lions by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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