The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Friday features a 10-game NFL slate for the final week of the NFL preseason, creating plenty of football options to take advantage of one of the largest sportsbook proms. SportsLine expert Matt Severance has locked in picks from Giants vs. Jets and Buccaneers vs. Jaguars as part of Friday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. According to the latest NFL preseason odds at BetMGM, the Giants are favored by 3-points against the Jets. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

We are less than 24 hours away from the beginning of the 2026 college football season, which opens with North Carolina vs. TCU in Dublin on Saturday to begin Year 2 of the Bill Belichick era. TCU won last year's matchup against the Tar Heels by 34 points, and SportsLine expert Emory Hunt expects another favorable result for the Horned Frogs, backing TCU to cover as 9.5-point favorites as part of college football best bets at BetMGM.

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Jets (+3) vs. Giants

Jaguars (+3) vs. Buccaneers

TCU (-9.5) vs. North Carolina (Saturday, noon ET)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +594 (risk $100 to profit $594, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Jets (+3) vs. Giants

"If there is one preseason game that moderately matters annually, it's Giants vs. Jets," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Both are 1-1 this preseason. The Jets had won four straight games in the series until a 31-12 "road" loss last year — Gang Green is the designated home team this time. No word on starters on either side, but I often prefer a quarterback competition when backing a team in the preseason. Geno Smith is the unquestioned Jets starter, but the battle for No. 2 is between Brady Cook and rookie Cade Klubnik — Klubnik clearly is in the lead as the former Clemson star has looked excellent. Again, I'm not sure why the "home" team is getting more than a field goal if any points." Back the Jets by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Jaguars (+3) vs. Buccaneers

"Tampa Bay is looking to finish the preseason undefeated for the first time since 1999, but Todd Bowles is leaning toward sitting his starters," Severance said. "And now star rookie defender Rueben Bain Jr. is hurt, although he should be ready for the regular season. If a preseason game can be personal, maybe this will be for Jags head coach and former Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen." Back the Jaguars by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

TCU (-9.5) vs. North Carolina (Saturday, noon ET)

"When I studied QB Jaden Craig at Harvard, he was one of the best QBs in the FCS," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "He's now the starting QB at TCU and gives them a rushing element that they didn't have under last year's QB Josh Hoover. We still don't know what to expect offensively from North Carolina. While defensively they will provide a challenge at the line of scrimmage, over the course of a game I don't believe their offense will be able to play complementary football enough to cover this spread." Back TCU by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

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