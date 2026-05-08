The 2026 NBA playoffs continue on Friday, and the latest NBA odds indicate the location changes could lead to games going down to the wire, providing exciting contests to capitalize on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, with the Knicks up 2-0 and Spurs vs. Timberwolves split at 1-1.

The Knicks have won five straight games, four of them by double-digits, and the SportsLine Projection Model expects New York's winning streak to continue, picking the Knicks to defeat the 76ers at +100 odds in its Friday NBA best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The model is expecting both defenses to shine in Timberwolves vs. Spurs, projecting Under 216.5 total points scored. The model has also picked a side in Braves vs. Dodgers for Friday BetMGM MLB best bets. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM

Knicks (+100) to defeat the 76ers

Spurs vs. Timberwolves: Under 216.5 total points (-110)

Dodgers (-115) vs. Braves

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +613 (risk $100 to win $613, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Knicks (+100) to defeat the 76ers

The 76ers were more competitive in Game 2, but it still followed the dominant trend over the last three years of the Knicks walking off the court as the victors. The Knicks won 108-102 on Wednesday after a 39-point Game 1 victory, and a series relocation to Philadelphia doesn't necessarily mean the results will change. The Knicks are 15-5 over the last three years, including the postseason, against the 76ers, and went 2-0 in Philly this year. New York went 2-1 in Philadelphia in the 2024 NBA playoffs, and the 76ers are 1-2 at home so far this postseason. The model projects the Knicks to continue their success, winning in 68% of simulations. Back the Knicks by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Spurs vs. Timberwolves: Under 216.5 total points (-110)

The Under is 50-39 in Spurs games and 50-40 in Minnesota games this season, and the Under has been especially profitable this postseason for both teams. The Under has cashed in six of eight Timberwolves games this postseason, including all three in Minnesota as they prepare to host Game 3, and the Under is 5-2 in Spurs games this postseason. The Spurs have the No. 6 scoring defense in the NBA (110.8 points per game allowed), and they held the Timberwolves to 95 points in Game 2. The Under has been especially profitable in Minnesota all season, cashing in 68.2% of contests (30-14). The model projects the Under to hit in 58.5% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Dodgers (-115) vs. Braves

Two of the top three teams in the National League meet on Friday night, and record-wise, the Braves have the slight advantage over the back-to-back World Series champions. The Braves (26-12) have the best record in the NL, but the Dodgers (23-14) are having another strong start. The Braves travel to Los Angeles, where the Dodgers are 12-6 this season. The Dodgers would typically be larger favorites than this, but the Braves are starting Chris Sale, who is 6-1 with a 2.14 ERA this season and won the NL Cy Young in 2024. However, the Dodgers still have an elite offense with hitters such as Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Tucker and Freddie Freeman, and Los Angeles scored 12 runs against Houston on Wednesday in its last game. The model projects the Dodgers to win in 52% of simulations. Back the Dodgers by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Friday?

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