After a thrilling opening round of the NBA playoffs, the second round begins on Monday with a doubleheader, providing top matchups to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. Monday's second round begins with the New York Knicks hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET, while the San Antonio Spurs will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET. The 76ers (over Celtics) and Timberwolves (over Nuggets) are coming off upset victories.

The SportsLine Projection Model has found solid value in each of these 2026 NBA playoff matchups, picking the Knicks to cover as 7.5-point favorites and the Timberwolves to cover as 13.5-point underdogs for its BetMGM NBA best bets for Monday. Also, one of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in an MLB best bet for Braves vs. Mariners for Monday BetMGM Sportsbook best bets. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Monday best bets at BetMGM

Knicks (-7.5) vs. 76ers (-110)

Timberwolves (+13.5) vs. Spurs (-115)

Braves (+145) vs. Mariners

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +774 (risk $100 to win $774, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Knicks (-7.5) vs. 76ers (-110)

There are dominant victories, and then there are what the Knicks did to the Hawks on Thursday to advance. The Knicks defeated the Hawks by 51 points (140-89) in a rout from the start. After dropping two of the first three games of the series to Atlanta, the Knicks won three straight by an average of 32 points, with all three wins coming by at least 15 points. OG Anunoby played a huge role for New York, highlighted by his 29 points on 11-for-14 shooting on Thursday. He averaged 21.5 points against Atlanta compared to 16.7 ppg during the regular season, and if he continues to play like that while being surrounded by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks will be tough to beat. The Knicks are 29-14 against the spread at home this year, and the model projects New York to cover in 60% of simulations. Back the Knicks by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Timberwolves (+13.5) vs. Spurs (-115)

The Timberwolves closed out the Nuggets without Anthony Edwards, who remains week-to-week with a knee injury, in a 110-98 win on Thursday. Minnesota defeated the Nuggets in six games, and neither of its losses came by more than 12 points. Minnesota went 12-9 in 21 games without Edwards during the regular season, and they went 2-1 against Denver in games Edwards either missed or failed to finish. The Timberwolves went 2-1 against the Spurs during the regular season, with their only loss coming by three points. The Spurs only covered a 13.5-point spread once in three home games against the Trail Blazers in Round One, and Minnesota won seven more games than Portland this year. The model projects Minnesota to cover in 57% of simulations. Back the Timberwolves by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Braves (+145) vs. Mariners

"Logan Gilbert has lost four of his seven starts this year, but he's a huge favorite against the Braves, who have baseball's best record at 25-10," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The Mariners are 16-19 and only 10-10 at home. If you bet the Braves all season, your profit margin is plus-796, but if you bet the Mariners, you're minus-804. The Braves have been doing it with their hitting (No. 1 in hitting at .276), but their pitching has been the main source of their success as they are No. 2 in baseball with a 3.19 ERA. The Braves have won both of JR Ritchie's starts this year. Braves at plus money is a play." Back the Braves by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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