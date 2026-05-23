Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Knicks-Cavaliers, Canadiens-Hurricanes tonight

The New York Knicks take their dominating show on the road Saturday with Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals taking place in Cleveland, and this creates a top contest to utilize the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Knicks lead the series 2-0, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't expect the results to change because of leaving Madison Square Garden, backing the Knicks to win as the betting underdogs as part of Saturday NBA best bets at BetMGM. The model also sees strong value in playing the total in Knicks vs. Cavaliers, backing Over 214.5 total points scored for Saturday best bets at BetMGM.

The model has also found strong value in an NHL Saturday night Eastern Conference Finals matchup of the Hurricanes vs. Canadiens. After capturing Game 1, 6-2, the model sees top value in backing the Canadiens to win on the road again, playing Montreal in its Saturday best bets. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference final round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM

Knicks (+110) vs. Cavaliers

Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Over 214.5 points (-109)

Canadiens (+170) vs. Hurricanes

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +987 (risk $100 to win $987, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Knicks (+110) vs. Cavaliers

The Knicks are 10-2 this postseason and have won nine straight games entering Saturday's Game 3. They've mostly dominated all those victories as well, with nine of their 10 postseason wins coming by at least 10 points. The Knicks' last loss came on April 23, and it's not just a one-man show of Jalen Brunson creating offense. All five Knicks starters are averaging more than 11 points per game this postseason. The Knicks have won each of their last four road games. The Cavaliers are 6-1 at home this postseason, but they lost their most recent home contest in a 115-94 final to the Pistons on May 15. The Knicks have dominated both home and away over the last month, and at plus-money odds, the model sees strong value in this continuing on Saturday. The Knicks win in 60% of the model's simulations. Back the Knicks by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Over 214.5 points (-109)

Both teams have trended toward the Over in recent postseason games, with the Over 5-3 in the last eight Knicks playoff games and 5-2 in the last seven Cavaliers playoff games. The Over is 1-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, but the series moves to Cleveland, where the Over is 4-1 over the last five games at Rocket Arena, and 5-2 this postseason overall. The Knicks are receiving offensive contributions through their lineup, with Josh Hart scoring 26 points in Game 2 on Thursday and Mikal Bridges scoring at least 17 points in six of his last seven playoff games after averaging 14.4 points per game during the regular season. Combine that with the offensive firepower of All-Stars such as Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, and the model projects the Over to hit in 64.5% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Canadiens (+170) vs. Hurricanes

The Canadiens have dominated on the road this postseason, winning four straight away and going 7-2 on the road overall during the playoffs. Montreal used a four-goal first period to defeat the Hurricanes, 6-2, in Carolina in Game 1 on Thursday, and the model expects that momentum to carry into Saturday night. Montreal won 24 road games during the regular season – only the NHL-leading Avalanche had more road victories – and that road success has clearly carried into the playoffs. The model projects the Canadiens to win in 51% of simulations, creating strong value for Saturday NHL bets at these odds. Back the Canadiens by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, NHL and MLB picks on Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.