Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets fo Knicks-Cavaliers, Canadiens-Hurricanes Thursday

The NBA playoffs and NHL playoffs take center stage on Thursday, two pivotal contests to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. After one of the wildest comebacks in postseason history, the New York Knicks will return to the court for Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Montreal Canadiens to begin the Eastern Conference Finals on the ice. The SportsLine Projection Model sees a value opportunity in backing the underdog Canadiens on the road in Game 1, as Montreal is 6-2 away this postseason.

Meanwhile, one of SportsLine's top experts is backing the Knicks to ride the Game 1 comeback momentum into a Game 2 win that covers the 6.5-point spread for Thursday NBA best bets at BetMGM. Also, the model has locked in an MLB pick, backing Over eight total runs for Blue Jays vs. Yankees for Thursday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Thursday's top games:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference final round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at BetMGM

Knicks (-6.5) vs. Cavaliers (-110)

Canadiens (+165) vs. Hurricanes

Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Over 8 total runs (-115)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +845 (risk $100 to win $845, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Knicks (-6.5) vs. Cavaliers (-110)

"The Knicks had not played in nine days entering the conference finals, and their rust was evident," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "But after a miraculous Knicks' cover on Tuesday, I'm expecting a more complete performance Thursday from the hosts, who have won eight straight playoff games and are 13-2 all-time vs. Cleveland in the postseason. Lay the points as the tired Cavs won't regroup until they return home." Back the Knicks to cover by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Canadiens (+165) vs. Hurricanes

Montreal was one of the best road teams in the NHL during the regular season, and that success has carried over into the playoffs. The Canadiens won 24 road games, tied for the most in the Eastern Conference and only surpassed in the NHL by the league-leading Colorado Avalanche. During the postseason, the Canadiens are 6-2 on the road, including winning Game 1 against Tampa Bay in the opening round, and they've been the lower-seeded team in both postseason rounds. They've won the most important games on the road as well, taking a Game 7 in each series, as it's clear the away environments don't rattle the Canadiens. The model projects that to continue in a huge opener. The Canadiens win in 50% of the model's simulations, showcasing strong value at these odds. Back the Canadiens by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Over 8 total runs (-115)

The Blue Jays defeated the Yankees, 2-1, on Wednesday, but that lower-scoring result isn't much of a surprise with each team sending their incredible young aces to the mound in a matchup of Cam Schlittler vs. Trey Yesavage. Thursday's pitching matchup isn't quite as intimidating with Braydon Fisher serving as the opener for Toronto against Carlos Rodon. The veteran Rodon has a 5.63 ERA over his first two starts of the season after missing the beginning of the year recovering from elbow surgery. These teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in scoring last season, and the Yankees are fifth this year at 5.0 runs per game. The model projects the offenses to bounce back on Thursday, with the Over hitting in 69.2% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, NHL and MLB picks on Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.