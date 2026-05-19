The New York Knicks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday to begin the Eastern Conference Finals, making it a top option to utilize the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Knicks haven't lost a game since April 23, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't expect that to change Tuesday, backing New York to win and cover the spread as a 7.5-point favorite in its Tuesday NBA best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

The model has also locked in a pair of Tuesday MLB best bets, and it's projecting offense. The model is backing Over 8.5 total runs in Dodgers vs. Padres and Over eight total runs in Cubs vs. Brewers for Tuesday best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM

Knicks (-7.5) vs. Cavaliers (-105)

Cubs vs. Brewers: Over 8 total runs (-110)

Dodgers vs. Padres: Over 8.5 total runs (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +611 (risk $100 to win $611, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Knicks (-7.5) vs. Cavaliers (-105)

The Knicks have played some of the best basketball in NBA postseason history over the last month, going 7-0 since April 23 with an average margin of victory of 26.4 points. New York is coming off sweeping the 76ers, winning those four games by an average of 22.3 points, and they are well rested, having not played since May 10. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are coming off a Game 7 win on Sunday, and although that win came on the road, the Cavaliers lost their first five road games this postseason. Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 15.5 points, eight rebounds and 7.5 assists against the 76ers as a true No. 2 option behind Jalen Brunson. Given how well the Knicks have played and Cleveland traveling off a tough seven-game series, the model projects the Knicks to cover in 58% of simulations. Back the Knicks by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Cubs vs. Brewers: Over 8 total runs (-110)

The Brewers defeated the Cubs, 9-3, on Monday to go Over this total. Each of the last four Cubs games has totaled at least 11 runs, with 13.8 runs per game during that span. The Brewers are starting Jacob Misiorowski, who has dominated in May with 18 ⅓ shutout innings in three starts, leading to the lower over/under total. However, the Cubs are tied for fourth in scoring at 5.08 runs per game with the Brewers sixth at 5.04 runs per game, so the model still projects enough offense to hit the Over. The Cubs are starting Ben Brown, who has allowed just one run in 11 innings as a starter and a reliever in May, but he had a 5.92 ERA last season. The model projects the Over to hit in 59.1% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Dodgers vs. Padres: Over 8.5 total runs (-110)

The Padres are starting Griffin Canning, who has allowed six runs in back-to-back starts. In his last start on Wednesday against the Brewers, Canning couldn't even make it out of the second inning, allowing six runs over 1 ⅔ frames. Before facing the Brewers, he allowed six runs to the Cardinals, and the Dodgers have one of the most intimidating lineups in baseball. The Dodgers are starting Emmet Sheehan, who hasn't been great either, with a 4.54 ERA this season. The Dodgers are second in baseball at 5.28 runs per game this season, including scoring 31 runs over their last four games (7.8 runs per contest). The model projects the Over to hit in 61.8% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Tuesday?

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