Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Knicks-Spurs, 2026 World Cup on Saturday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on location. Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals takes place on Saturday, and an NBA champion can be crowned after the Knicks' historic 29-point comeback. The New York Knicks will visit the San Antonio Spurs with a 3-1 series lead, but rather than backing a side, the SportsLine Projection Model sees the best value in taking Under 216.5 total points scored for Saturday NBA best bet at BetMGM Sportsbook. The Spurs are favored by 5.5.

Saturday also features four World Cup matches in the opening week of the World Cup 2026, including three starting at 6 p.m. ET or later. The always-popular Brazilian team takes the field against Morocco at 6 p.m. ET, and one of SportsLine's top experts is backing Morocco to cover a 1-goal spread. SportsLine experts have also locked in picks from Haiti vs. Scotland. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM

Knicks vs. Spurs: Under 216.5 total points (-110)

Morocco (+1) vs. Brazil (+115)

Haiti vs. Scotland: Over 2.5 goals (-140)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +603 (risk $100 to win $603, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Knicks vs. Spurs: Under 216.5 total points (-110)

The Knicks' defense was as dominant as a unit can be in the second half on Wednesday, holding the Spurs to 30 second-half points en route to a historic 107-106 comeback victory, going Under this total and Under the game mark as well. The Under has hit in three of four games this series, including both games in San Antonio. The Knicks are now one win away from their first title in 53 years, and with the No. 3 scoring defense in the NBA at 108.6 points per game allowed, expect a strong defensive effort from the start. Conversely, the Spurs have the No. 6 scoring defense at 110.4 points per game allowed, and with their season on the line, defense should be a priority as well. Given the way this series has gone and Game 5's enhanced importance, the model projects the Under to hit in 57.6% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Morocco (+1) vs. Brazil (+115)

Everyone and their mother (including my own) thinks that Brazil are going to roll over their group," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "They have legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti at the helm of the team for this World Cup, and he's made it very clear that he plans on fixing Brazil and making a deep run. This makes sense, however, don't count out Morocco. They made it to the Semi-finals in 2022 and still have their core team together. They looked fantastic against Norway in their friendly, and this is a team that knows how to play against Physical South American opponents. I believe this ends in a draw." Back Morocco by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Haiti vs. Scotland: Over 2.5 goals (-145)

"Scotland are a team that most people are going to write off, especially when they're in a group with teams like Brazil and Morocco, but man, you can't sleep on this squad," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Look at some of the names on their attack: Scott McTominay, Lawrence Shankland, John McGinn and Che Adams just to name a few. This is a team that regardless of their opponent, will attack, press forward, and score some dang goals. Haiti's defense will struggle against all competition, and I expect Scotland to cover this over by themselves." Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA Finals, World Cup picks on Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.