Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 4, MLB Wednesday

The NBA Finals will continue on Wednesday with Game 4 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, another chance to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The trend of the road team winning each game in the NBA Finals continued in Game 3, but the SportsLine Projection Model is still backing the Knicks to win and cover as 1.5-point favorites in its Wednesday NBA best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

One of SportsLine's top experts has also found a player prop to back from Spurs vs. Knicks. Plus, the model found value from the MLB slate, backing the Toronto Blue Jays to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies for Wednesday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered Week 12 of the MLB season on a sizzling 19-7 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM

Knicks (-1.5) vs. Spurs (-118)

Landry Shamet, Knicks, Over 1.5 total 3-pointers made (-120)

Blue Jays (+125) vs. Phillies

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +662 (risk $100 to win $662, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Knicks (-1.5) vs. Spurs (-118)

The Knicks suffered their first loss since April 23 in Game 3 on Monday, however, one loss isn't enough to create panic in the streets of New York. The Knicks won 13 straight games before Monday's loss in historic fashion, with 11 of those wins coming by double digits. Although the Knicks lost, Jalen Brunson had his best game of the series with 32 points on 44% shooting, and five New York players finished with double-digit points. The Knicks went 30-10 at home this season, and they haven't lost two home games over three days since January. The model projects the Knicks to bounce back at Madison Square Garden, backing the Knicks to win and cover in 54% of simulations. Back the Knicks by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Landry Shamet, Knicks, Over 1.5 total 3-pointers made (-120)

"Landry Shamet only made one 3-pointer in Game 3, but he got off seven attempts in 23 minutes," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He's now attempted 20 threes over the three games in the finals, including the second-most wide-open threes on the Knicks (10, per NBA tracking data). I expect the volume to continue to be there for Shamet, who shot 43% from three at Madison Square Garden this season." Back the Shamet by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Blue Jays (+125) vs. Phillies

The Blue Jays are starting a future Hall of Fame pitcher, but a future immortal certainly isn't pitching to that level at the moment. However, at the other end of the spectrum, Max Scherzer isn't your typical 9.64 ERA pitcher. The 41-year-old is expected to return from the injured list, where he's been since the end of April with a forearm injury, to pitch on Wednesday. Scherzer has a career 3.26 ERA, and the Phillies are set to start Jesus Luzardo, who has a 4.56 ERA and is coming off allowing five runs in six innings to the White Sox on Friday. Luzardo allowed eight runs in 2 ⅓ innings in his one start against the Blue Jays last season. Despite a losing record overall this season, the Blue Jays are 20-15 at home this season, including a 3-2 win over the Phillies on Tuesday. The model projects Toronto to win in 57% of simulations, showcasing strong value at these odds. Back the Blue Jays by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Wednesday?

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