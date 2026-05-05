Many of the NBA's biggest stars will begin their second round matchups in the 2026 NBA playoffs on Tuesday, making tonight the ideal time to claim the current BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. LeBron James leads the Lakers into their next challenge against next-generation superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:30 p.m. ET. James' over/under for total points scored is 20.5, while Gilgeous-Alexander's over/under for total assists is 6.5. Tuesday's NBA slate also features the Detroit Pistons hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model has found value in both matchups, backing the Lakers to cover as 15.5-point underdogs in its BetMGM NBA best bets for Tuesday. The model is also backing the Pistons to cover as 3.5-point favorites, while one of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in MLB best bets for Diamondbacks vs. Pirates. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM

Pistons (-3.5) vs. Cavaliers (-105)

Lakers (+15.5) vs. Thunder (-110)

Pirates (+105) vs. Diamondbacks

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +664 (risk $100 to win $664, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Pistons (-3.5) vs. Cavaliers (-105)

Cade Cunningham proved why he's one of the NBA's best as the Pistons rallied from a 3-1 deficit to knock off the Magic in seven games in the opening round. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft scored more than 30 points in each of the Pistons' final three games, averaging 36.3 points per game, as the Pistons won the three contests by an average of 14.3 points to take the series. The Pistons had the best record in the Eastern Conference this season at 60-22, eight games better than Cleveland, and they are coming off a 116-94 win in Game 7 at home on Sunday. The Cavaliers are coming off a tough seven-game series against the Raptors in which the home team won each time, and the model is siding with host Detroit on Tuesday, projecting the Pistons to win by an average of seven points in its simulations. Back the Pistons by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Lakers (+15.5) vs. Thunder (-110)

The Lakers proved that even without Luka Doncic (hamstring), they have plenty of winning players on their roster, led by an all-time great in LeBron James. The Lakers defeated the Rockets in six games in the opening round, building off a 19-5 close to the regular season. Tuesday is certainly a significantly tougher test on the road against the defending champions, but the Thunder are 5-8 against the spread over their last 13 home games as they are often sizable favorites, like on Tuesday. James averaged 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game last series against the Rockets, and Austin Reaves is back after missing the first four games of the previous series with an oblique injury. The model believes the Lakers have enough talent to keep this game within the margin as Los Angeles covers in 53% of simulations. Back the Lakers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Pirates (+105) vs. Diamondbacks

"Every team in the NL Central has a winning record, and the leader of the division is the Cubs, who just swept the Diamondbacks over the weekend. The Diamondbacks have now lost four straight games and have fallen one game below .500," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "We're at that junction already speculating if Arizona is a .500 team this year, while I have high hopes for the Pirates to make the postseason. Bubba Chandler starts for the Pirates on Tuesday, and he's been shelled in his last two games, allowing nine runs total with three home runs allowed. He'll be more effective on Tuesday. Arizona has won Eduardo Rodriguez's last four starts, but he allowed 10 runs in his last three. Pirates continue their winning." Back the Pirates by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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