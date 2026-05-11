The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on your state. After a jam-packed weekend, the 2026 NBA playoffs continue on Monday, and if you're a fan of offense, you'll like what the SportsLine Projection Model is backing for its Monday NBA best bets. The model expects both Monday NBA games to hit their Overs, providing what should be exciting action when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Pistons at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET. The over/under for total points scored in Lakers vs. Thunder is 214.5.

Also, one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in an MLB pick for Dodgers vs. Giants in a rivalry matchup for Monday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Monday best bets at BetMGM

Cavaliers vs. Pistons: Over 213.5 total points (-110)

Lakers vs. Thunder: Over 214.5 total points (-110)

Dodgers (-175) vs. Giants

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +472 (risk $100 to win $472, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Cavaliers vs. Pistons: Over 213.5 total points (-110)

The Over hit in the first game in Cleveland in a 116-109 Cleveland win on Saturday, and the model projects another higher-scoring contest Monday night. The Over has hit in three straight Cavaliers games in Cleveland, and in six of their last seven home contests. The Cavaliers are favored to win at home Monday, and the Over is 9-2 in Pistons games when they are the road underdog this season. James Harden was stellar late for Cleveland in Game 3, Donovan Mitchell led all players with 35 points and Cade Cunningham is the top scorer in the playoffs at 30.2 points per game this year. The model projects plenty of offense again on Monday, with the Over hitting in 55.6% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Lakers vs. Thunder: Over 214.5 total points (-110)

The Thunder are averaging 121.3 points per game this series, and that's without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing nearly his best basketball. The overwhelming favorite to win his second straight NBA MVP is averaging 21 points per game this series, compared to posting 31.1 ppg, second-most in the league, during the regular season. The model doesn't expect SGA's scoring totals to stay this low for much longer, as one reason it's backing the Over on Monday. The Over is 11-3 in the last 14 Thunder games, including hitting in Game 2 and Game 3. LeBron James is averaging 22.3 ppg this series, and it's win-or-elimination mode in Game 4 for the Lakers, which should mean even more playing time for James and other starters. The model projects the Over to hit in 57.2% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Dodgers (-175) vs. Giants

"The Dodgers got smoked by Atlanta on Sunday for a second straight defeat but have only lost three in a row once this season," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "And Mookie Betts is set to be activated ahead of Monday's game. Now we finally get to see what that full lineup can do. Certainly would prefer any other LA starting pitcher than Roki Sasaki (1-3, 5.97 ERA), but this would be more expensive if so. The Giants can't hit much and are 6-12 away. They taxed the bullpen plenty in Sunday's 12-inning win over Pittsburgh. Back the Dodgers by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Monday?

You've seen some of the model's Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.